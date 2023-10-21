“The real objective of Hamas is not to defend the Palestinian people, but to create an unbridgeable gap between Arab countries, Israel and the West, definitively compromising peace and well-being.” As Giorgia Meloni at the Cairo peace summit. “No cause justifies terrorism and massacred newborns,” continued the prime minister. “The target,” she added, “is all of us, and falling into this trap would be very, very stupid.”

In calling for the immediate release of all the hostages held by Hamas, the prime minister reiterated the Italian position, that of “two peoples in two states”.

«It is a duty to participate in this conference», continued Meloni, «it is a duty for the role that Italy historically plays as a bridge of dialogue between Europe, the Mediterranean and the Middle East. It is because of the possibilities that this summit presents even though the starting positions may at times seem distant. Because, even if our starting points of view were not perfectly superimposable, our interest is perfectly superimposable. The interest of all the leaders sitting around this table and that is the interest that what is happening in Gaza does not become a much larger conflict. Let it not turn into a religious war, into a clash between civilisations.”

“It is very important to continue to dialogue and reason”, concluded the prime minister. «I think there are some fixed points to reiterate. the first. terrorism has affected the Muslim world more than it has affected the West”

The summit began with the words of the host, the Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi looking for a way out of the crisis that broke out between Hamas and Israel. “We are faced with an unprecedented crisis that requires humanity to be tested and requires total attention,” said al-Sisi, addressing the leaders present. “This is why I have called you to work together on a new road map to put an end to the humanitarian crisis.” Al-Sisi stressed the need to “establish negotiations that pave the way for a two-state solution.”

We need “an immediate end to the war in Gaza”. This is the king’s summary Abdullah II of Jordan in his speech at the peace summit in Cairo, stating that the conflict in the Middle East “did not begin two weeks ago, and it will not end if we continue at this rate: today Israel is starving civilians in Gaza”. Speaking about Israel’s actions, the Jordanian ruler called them «a ferocious campaign, a collective punishment of everyone, a violation of international law, war crimes. For two weeks – he continued – Israel has been completely besieging the Gaza Strip in global silence. The message that the Arab world hears is loud and clear: Palestinian lives are worth less than Israeli ones, the application of international law is optional, and human rights stop at the border, at races, at religions. It’s a very, very dangerous message.”

The Secretary General of the United Nations also spoke at the summit, Guterres: who pointed out that the population of the Gaza Strip needs “a much more intense commitment” than the one initiated and that there is a need for a “continuous supply of aid to the extent necessary” to the Palestinians. «Today 20 trucks passed, but the people of Gaza need a much, much more intense commitment, and continue to provide aid to Gaza to the extent necessary. We are working tirelessly with all parties to achieve this goal,” Guterres added.