In Venezuela, the oil tradition has aroused the interest not only of large transnational companies but also of people’s daily lives and, of course, also of corruption. Over the years, the connection between Petróleos de Venezuela (Pdvsa) has been discovered with businessmen accused of corruption and who, in turn, have spread their tentacles to other spaces.

Just as criminal gangs manage even sports teams, oil has formed a symbiosis with beauty queens and more recently with soccer, specifically with the Venezuelan Soccer Federation (FVF).

Reports, investigative press publications and accusations from officials throw up a name that seems untouchable – until now – and that even survived the “cleanup” of the famous Pdvsa Cripto operation of March 2023 that left more than 60 detainees and a minister pulled apart.

This is the case of former minister Tareck El Aissami, whose whereabouts are still unknown eight months after the disappearance of some 20 billion dollars from the coffers of the main Venezuelan industry was discovered.

That character, until now untouchable, is Jorge Giménez Ochoa, president of the FVF and who, according to documents, has become one of PDVSA’s largest debtors. with unpaid invoices for more than 1.2 billion dollars through Panglobal Energy companies SMC LTD, Ripple Oil Trading LTD, Kyozan and Hong Xing, according to media such as The National.

According to reports from PDVSA itself, published in the media, Giménez owed about 600 million dollars to the industry in 2022. A source revealed to this newspaper that the young man, about 36 years old, obtained at least six contracts through the tankers Marlim, Caro, Henry, S Tinos, Imperia and Alisa II.

On Friday, November 17, former Venezuelan commissioner Iván Simonovis – now in exile – exposed that Giménez had another briefcase company called Shandong Mingshuo Energy Trading Co., LTD, and that the crude oil was granted on credit. That is, thousands of barrels whose profits have not entered PDVSA..

Gimenez’s story



Giménez, who until a few years ago was not known for his “passion for soccer,” was recently romantically linked to Colombian actress Alejandra Ávila. Sources revealed to EL TIEMPO that he wants to expand his influence to Colombia and even establish some businesses.

His father, Fenelón de la Chiquinquirá Giménez González, has already been investigated by the justice system for plots related to the capital market.

According to the investigative portal Armando Info, Giménez González was a shareholder and part of the board of directors of Seguros La Vitalicia, a company sanctioned since 2019 by the United States Department of the Treasury.

Jorge Giménez, president of the FVF

In 2010 he was involved in an alleged scam in the state of Zulia that affected 300 people, mostly retirees, who lost 40 million dollars. Father and son went to Bogotá, while founding new companies based in Panama.

His father also took over three other companies, including Optima Oil Corp in 2012, a Colombian company dedicated to the extraction of crude oil.

EL TIEMPO contacted some US justice sources, who believe that Giménez’s businesses could extend to Colombia, which is why they ask the authorities to maintain more rigid controls.

Nine years ago, the FVF became dependent on the Government when it decided to end the contract, which had already been in place for a decade, for the sponsorship of Empresas Polar with the national team. When the support of this private company began, in 2000, its annual contribution was estimated at two million dollars.

After elections for the board of directors, in which it is said that Chavismo had its hands, Jorge Giménez, accused of being close to the Delcy brothers and Jorge Rodríguez – vice president of the country and president of the National Assembly respectively – was elected in 2021.

After the corruption plot in PDVSA, revealed by the State itself, many names have emerged, some of them are “imprisoned” and others whose whereabouts are unknown, such as the case of El Aissami.

Regarding Giménez, although his profile has lowered, rumors claimed that he had settled in Spain to avoid being splashed by the plot, but after the dust calmed down, he returned to the country.

