As part of an effort to revitalize neighborhoods in the city of Flint, Michigan, Applications are now open to participate in the Moving Flint Forward small business grant program.. Through this program in the United States, it is possible to receive up to US$10,000 as part of a community initiative promoted by both local authorities and a huge private company.

For the fifth consecutive year, in alliance, General Motors and Flint & Genesse Economic Alliance, are in search of local businesses that have the potential to boost the community and residents.

In accordance with the rules of participation that appear on the official website of the initiative, the new beneficiaries of this fund They will receive up to US$10,000 to expand their businesses. For their part, those who have already participated before will receive up to US$5,000, money that they can use for repairs and improvements to leased properties or for the purchase of inventory and equipment. Organizers clarified that the funds cannot be used to pay payroll, rent, mortgage or pay federal, state or local tax debt.

The beneficiaries will be chosen based on their business history, your business plan and future potential. The alignment between your need for money and what area you plan to allocate it to will also be evaluated.

Small businesses with potential will be considered.

How to Participate in the Small Business Grant Program in Michigan, United States

To participate in the Moving Flint Forward small business grant program It is necessary to meet the following requirements:

Own and operate a small business within the city of Flint. A small business is considered one that has 20 or fewer employees. You must have an existing business plan. The company cannot be a franchise. The business must be up to date, that is, not bankrupt. The owner cannot be listed on the Michigan State Police sex offender registry. The owner cannot be an employee, nor an immediate family member of an employee of the Flint & Genesee Group and its divisions or subsidiaries.

Those who meet the above criteria must complete their application on the program page by attaching their business profile and writing the reasons why they want the funds and what they plan to use them for. It is necessary to attach commercial references. Applications will be received until Friday, March 15.