A tragic crash what happened in the Victoria-Monterrey highwayleft as balance eight people deadamong them seven adults and one minor, confirmed the Tamaulipas Security Spokesperson.

He accident It happened early yesterday morning, March 2, between a cargo truck and a public transportation van, on kilometer 90 of the interstate, near the municipality of Hidalgo.

According to reports, the van passengerswith the legend “Colectivo 23 Milpalta San Luis Potosí”, had left that state heading to Monterrey, Nuevo León.

Authorities and rescuers went to the scene of the accident and confirmed the unfortunate death of eight people, six of them were found inside the van, while another was found outside. The driver of the truck also lost his life at the scene.

Three other people were injured inside the passenger vehicle, so they were taken to a nearby hospital to receive medical attention, and apparently they were in serious condition.

The road was closed to circulation while the police authorities and emergency bodies carried out rescue efforts at the scene.

“Road closure reported in Victoria – Monterrey highway at kilometer 90, resulting from a vehicular accident.

Take precautions and consider alternative routes,” reported the Tamaulipas Security Spokesperson.

Later, it was confirmed that eight people died at the site. “As a result of the collision between 2 units, unfortunately the death of 7 adults and a minor is confirmed, the authorities are already in charge of the situation.”

Tamaulpas Civil Protection elements and Red Cross paramedics supported the relief and rescue efforts at the accident site.