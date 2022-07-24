The bullfighter Pedro Barrera, to whom Lola Flores sang “how scary it is to see you”, in archive images.

Pedro Barrera Elbal, the “bullfighter of emotion”, as the bullfighting critic Ricardo García called him, ‘K-Hito’, had a short but very intense bullfighting history. He was one of the most famous bullfighters of his time and shared the poster with the greatest figures of bullfighting at the most important fairs in Spain and Portugal. He is one of the best bullfighter