One of the relatives of a victim of intentional New Year’s Eve attack in New Orleanswhich left fourteen people dead and thirty others injured, charged this Monday against the authorities of the American city. In a newspaper interview Guardian, Heather Genusa38 years old, who was engaged to Brandon Taylor43, who died in the attack, has not hesitated to show his displeasure at the work of local officials. “They have to pay the consequences”he pointed out.

The woman has shown that there are multiple types of vehicle barriers that could have protected the attacked crowd on historic Bourbon Street. “My fiance died for no reason. The city let us all down that day. “It is a horrible disgrace,” she said. The woman’s words come after several international media outlets pointed out that three types of protective barriers were missing at the site of the attack.

According to the aforementioned media, the Archer steel barriers They can be deployed in three or four on a road and on sidewalks to stop even speeding drivers by leaning back if hit. This is the case of a woman who allegedly had a history of mental illness and who crashed into one of these barriers while trying to run over a crowd of unsuspecting spectators at the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, on January 1, 2024.

In 2017, furthermore, the mayor of New Orleans acquired this type of protective barriers as part of a public safety package that cost about 40 million dollarsand although they were used later, with the arrival of another first mayor, it was considered that “those barriers are difficult to deploy and collect.” In this sense, New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick told reporters a day after the attack on Bourbon Street that she had just learned that they had these protections.

In the early hours of January 1, around 3:15 a.m. (10:15 a.m. Spanish peninsular time), panic took over the hundreds of people who were celebrating 2025 in the heart of the city, when Shamsud Din Bahar Jabbar (42 years old) and from Texas) bypassed a police checkpoint on Bourbon Street to advance at full speed through an area full of venues, restaurants and music clubs, taking ahead of everyone that was in his path. Moments later, his vehicle crashed into a truck, but the indiscriminate attack continued until allegedly opening fire on civilians and several police officers until he was finally shot down by the agents.





Both in the author’s car and in the surrounding area there were “improvised explosives” which later became known that they had never before been used in attacks in Europe or the United States. Din Bahar was a 42-year-old American born in Beaumont, Texas, who worked as a computer scientist and real estate agent, in addition to serving for about five years in the United States Army. He was also charged decades ago with two misdemeanors (theft and driving with an invalid license).