The Generalitat Bombers have attended three fires, two accidents and a mountain rescue between the interventions of the afternoon and Twelfth Night, without there having been no serious injuriesthey reported this Monday in a statement.

Around 6:30 p.m. this Sunday they received a notice a vehicle fire in the parking lot from a gym in Reus (Tarragona), which was evacuated without injuries and in which 10 crews worked.

Around 9:00 p.m., in Mataró (Barcelona), three crews worked on a fire in a hair salon and four crews worked on another fire in a roof of a building in Sant Martí de Tous (Barcelona), both without injuries.

In Roquetes (Tarragona), two teams of Firefighters rescued two hikers who had gotten lost returning from Mont Carowhich they found in good condition around 10:30 p.m.

On the C-59 in Caldes de Montbui (Barcelona), a vehicle left the road at around 9:21 p.m. and its only occupant, who left tourism on his ownwas trapped in an area of ​​difficult access about 15 meters below the road; Two Firefighter crews rescued him and he was treated by the Servei d’Emergències Mèdiques (SEM).

Around 1:30 a.m., two crews worked on an accident on the N-260 in Pont de Bar (Lleida), where a car was overturned laterally, cutting off the road and from which they extracted the driver in a less serious condition. that She had been trapped, and the EMS treated her.