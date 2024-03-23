Millionaires still not raising his head in the Colombian League and it only gets complicated in their aspirations to qualify for the semi-final home runs: they tied 1-1 against Deportivo Cali in the stadium Nemesio Camacho El Campin and is still far from the classification zone.

The goals of Daniel Catano for the 'ambassadors' and Jefferosn Díaz for the 'sugar growers' sealed the tie in the match on date 13 of the 2024-I League.

The match between Millonarios vs Deportivo Cali for the Betplay League is played at the El Campín Stadium. Partial score 1- 1. Photo:Néstor Gómez – El Tiempo Share

Celebration for Mackalister Silva

Despite the bitter tie that leaves Millionaires Temporarily in box 14 with 13 points, the Bogotá club and its fans had a reason to celebrate: David Mackalister Silva He celebrated more than 400 games with the albiazul jacket that allowed him to write his name in the golden books.

The captain of Millonarios, who continues to carve his name in the history of the club, on March 2 in the 1-2 defeat against Equity He reached 400 games with millionaires, and last date, in the 1-1 draw against Envigado, and is approaching the top-3 of the players with the most games played.

Taking advantage of the locality El Campin, The midfielder went out onto the pitch accompanied by his family to receive a shirt with the number 400 before the duel against Deportivo Cali.

In addition, on the club's social networks they published a video of the 37-year-old player along with his children and several of the jackets he has worn. Millionaires throughout these 9 years in the team of his loves.

With this figure (402 games), 'Maca' surpassed names with great history in the club such as Alejandro Brand, Julio Edgar Gaviria and Euclides González who were left with 385, 382 and 371 goals, respectively.

just ahead Bonner Mosquera who totaled 550 games played in his two cycles with the club, followed by Francisco 'el Cobo' Zuluaga with 494 and Rafael Robayo and 426 games played, respectively.

✨⚽️💙🔥 Matches, anecdotes, goals, plays, titles, youth player, Bogota native, sense of belonging, love for the shirt, legacy, heritage… 🔝 Our Captain surpassed 4️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ matches defending the Glorious Blue Shirt. Let's go for more! Let's go Macka! 🥹👏 @davidms06 pic.twitter.com/zs9V7kqv8L — Millonarios FC (@MillosFCoficial) March 23, 2024 “>

In the record of Mackalister Silva with Millonarios, the 2022 Colombia Cup title, the 2017-II and 2023-I Leagues and the 2018 and 2024 Super Cups rest.

On the other hand, Millonarios also paid a small tribute to Steven Vega for his 200 games wearing the jersey of the capital team.

