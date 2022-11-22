The attacks by the Podemos deputy, María Marín, on the president of the Superior Court of Justice of the Region (TSJRM), Miguel Pasqual del Riquelme, were rejected yesterday by the rest of the parties. Not even the PSOE, a partner of the purple formation in the Government of Spain, supports the criticism of the judges by the spokesperson in the Region of the Administration of Justice for the application of the ‘only yes is yes’ law. Meanwhile, María Marín insists on denouncing the “machismo” of some judges.

The Government delegate in the Region and general secretary of the PSRM, José Vélez, was asked about the controversy surrounding the Law of Guarantee of Sexual Freedom during an act of signing a collaboration and coordination protocol for the protection of victims of gender violence between the Civil Guard and the municipalities of Las Torres de Cotillas and Lorquí. Vélez acknowledged “loud and clear” that he does not share Marín’s statements against the magistrates. “Neither the judges are to blame nor are the politicians who make decisions, such as the Executive of Spain,” said the leader of the Murcian socialists.

Vélez opened the door to change the regulations promoted by the Ministry of Equality, in charge of Irene Montero. “It will be necessary to modify what has to be modified, but the spirit of this law was to protect more women who suffer sexist violence and that is what it has to serve for,” said the delegate, who added that he was “disgusted” that there are parties that try to get political gain from this controversy. “In the face of gender violence we cannot be taking out the colors of each party,” he said.

“For Vélez, nothing happens”



However, the words of the general secretary of the PSRM do not convince the PP. The regional spokeswoman, Miriam Guardiola, declared that “rapists are released from prison” by the law of “only yes is yes” and, “for José Vélez, nothing happens”, because “he is capable of denying such painful and to humiliate victims of sex offenders in order to defend Pedro Sánchez ».

The purple deputy reiterates to the magistrates that they follow the example of the Court of La Rioja, where there are no reductions in sentences for rapists



“We are disgusted that an entire Council of Ministers voted for a law that is causing harm to women and that, in addition, they blame this botch on the judges who have to apply it, whom they insult with disqualifying words such as ‘sexist’ and they even allow themselves to demand training from them,” Guardiola said.

For her part, the general director of Families and Protection of Minors of the Community, Silvia Muñoz, pointed out yesterday that the problems with the application of the “law of only yes is yes” have already “been warned” and criticized that the norm lowered the penalties for violators.

The PP accuses socialists and UP of “humiliating the victims of sex offenders”



Likewise, the regional coordinator of Ciudadanos, María José Ros Olivo, rejected “the totalitarian attack” by Podemos on the president of the TSJ and asked the PSRM not to look the other way. Ros Olivo considers that the attacks on justice in the Region “are not accidental and respond to a strategy of the extreme left anti-system party.”

“Judges fail”



As for María Marín, she continues to insist on her criticism of the judges. According to the spokeswoman for Podemos, “the decision of the Civil and Criminal Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of the Region of Murcia, chaired by Miguel Pasqual del Riquelme, to reduce the sentence of a person convicted of attempted rape, clashes with that of the judges of the Provincial Court of La Rioja, where they have reviewed 54 sentences with the new law in hand and have not lowered any ». “At this time, it is very clear, therefore, that it is not the law that fails but the interpretation of some judges,” reiterated the deputy in the Assembly, who assures that “it is these judges who have to give many explanations” .

Ciudadanos believes that the diatribe against Pasqual del Riquelme is part of “a strategy of the anti-system formation”



Marín pointed out that, before the entry into force of the “only yes is yes” law, the courts of the Region handed down sentences that freed at least three rapists. The most notorious case was that of a foreman who raped a day laborer in Mula, who did not go to jail in exchange for paying a fine of 6,000 euros and taking a sex education course. A similar penalty was imposed on a young man who beat up and tried to rape his ex-girlfriend, after also hitting a boy he was with. Also another sentenced to two years in prison for raping a woman when leaving a nightclub, after she refused to perform fellatio on him.

However, what the deputy of the purple formation ignores is that, in the cases she cites, sentences were handed down in accordance with agreements reached by the Prosecutor’s Office, the defenses and the private accusations.