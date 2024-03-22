Friday, March 22, 2024, 10:27 p.m.











Finally, only one of the three university parties planned for this Friday of Sorrows took place in the capital of the Region. In this case, Fofó Park hosted the celebration of the FUM Fest, organized by the Murcian promoter Animal Sound. This had previously tried its luck by applying for the use of the spaces of La Fica, first, and the surroundings of the Nueva Condomina, later. However, the Murcia City Council rejected the transfer, alleging the lack of police forces before the start, that same day, of Holy Week.

The move to Fofó Park also meant a change in the format of the event, changing the possibility for attendees to drink a 'botellón' for an offer of cheap drinks at the bar. The second party initially announced, 'El Copeo Murciano', by Monkey Pro, has chosen to postpone its celebration to April 12, due to the refusal, also, by the City Council, to give up the surroundings of the Nueva Condomina. In the case of the third event, that of Intercampus, proposed in La Fica, its organizers gave up.