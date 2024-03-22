The European Union's looming ban on imports linked to deforestation has been hailed as a “gold standard” in climate policy. The law requires merchants to trace the origins of a wide variety of products—beef and books, chocolate and charcoal, lipstick and leather.

For the EU, the mandate, which will come into force next year, is a testament to the bloc's role as a global leader on climate change.

But developing countries have expressed their outrage — with Malaysia and Indonesia among the loudest. Together, The two nations supply 85 percent of the world's palm oil, one of seven core subjects covered by the EU ban. And they maintain that the law puts their economies at risk.

In their eyes, rich, technologically advanced countries—and former colonial powers—are once again dictating terms and changing the rules of trade. “Regulatory imperialism,” declared the Indonesian Economy Minister.

The dispute encapsulates a central tension in the economics of climate change: the argument that low- and middle-income nations are being forced to bear the cost of ruinous environmental changes caused primarily by the world's wealthiest nations.

“We do not question the need to fight deforestation,” said Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, Malaysia's Environment Minister. “But It is not fair that countries that have deforested their own lands for centuries, or that are responsible for much of our deforestation, can impose conditions on us unilaterally.”

Furthermore, many government officials, industry representatives and farmers argue that the EU rules are actually a way to protect European farmers who grow competing oilseeds, such as rapeseed or soybeans.

The EU law, passed last year, bans products that use palm oil and other basic materials such as rubber and wood that come from forest land that was converted to agricultural use after 2020. Demonstrating compliance could be complex and expensive for a huge number of small suppliers.

In Malaysia and Indonesia, the Prime Minister and President said their citizens' livelihoods were threatened. They vowed to combat what they called “highly harmful discriminatory measures against palm oil.”

Anti-poverty advocates and even some environmentalists have echoed the concerns. Pamela Coke-Hamilton, executive director of the International Trade Center, a United Nations agency that helps poor countries build wealth through trade, said most small farmers are not even aware of the veto, let alone how to demonstrate compliance.

In a week of interviews with The New York Times on plantations in the Malaysian state of Sabah on the island of Borneo, not a single small farmer had heard of the deforestation rules.

“They will be driven out of the market,” which could further damage the environment, Coke-Hamilton said. “We know that deforestation is linked to poverty.”

Awang Suang, 77, has been cultivating oil palms for more than 50 years after giving up rubber trees. Palms require less labor and produce more frequent harvests — about every two weeks, year-round — which provides a more stable income, he explained.

Awang farms five hectares in Sabah and in a good month can grow about eight tonnes of fruit. He said most of the landowners he knew grew oil palm.

In recent decades, the world's appetite for the viscous red oil has skyrocketed. Most of it comes from multi-billion dollar corporations, which have gobbled up miles and miles of land. In Sabah, oil palms stretch as far as the eye can see.

Smallholder farmers – defined in Malaysia as farmers with less than 40 hectares – grow 27 percent of the country's oil palm. The palm oil gold rush has helped reduce rural poverty, generate wealth from exports and create jobs. Some 4.5 million people in Malaysia and Indonesia work in the industry, says the World Economic Forum.

For a time, the oil was even promoted as environmentally friendly, a “supercrop.” One hectare can produce several times more oil than the same area of ​​soybeans, rapeseed or sunflower.

But environmental benefits are only realized if existing cropland is converted to oil palms. Instead, producers cut down or burned rainforests and pristine peatlands to make way for crops. The elimination of these carbon sinks released titanic amounts of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

Malaysia lost almost a fifth of its primary tropical forest between 2001 and 2022, the World Resources Institute reports. The habitats of thousands of species were destroyed, putting some animals in danger of extinction.

EU legislation requires almost all producers who grow palm oil and a variety of other products to map the precise boundaries of their agricultural land to show that the commodities are not linked to deforestation.

It is up to exporters to demonstrate that the rules were followed at every point in the supply chain.

But small farmer groups say tracing each cluster of plump, acorn-shaped fruit to a small farm in remote areas is much more complicated than lawmakers in Brussels believe.

Small farmers sell mainly to traders and collectors—layer upon layer of middlemen who blend bunches of oil palm fruits from hundreds of plantations.

Tracking is further complicated because the trader, wary of competition, “doesn't want to tell the plant where all of his suppliers come from,” said Reza Azmi, executive director of Wild Asia, a nonprofit group in Malaysia that works with small farmers to improve environmental practices.

At a small collection station in Gomantong, dozens of large plantation trucks, as well as small farmers' vans, leave their loads in a single pile.

By the end of a recent day, about 80 tons of fruit had accumulated. Everything was delivered to a mill.

Under EU mandates, product from a single uncertified farm would make the entire batch ineligible for use in an export to the bloc, the world's third-largest importer of palm oil.

The European Commission “is committed to providing all necessary support to ensure that small farmers are fully prepared for the rule change,” a spokesperson said. The bloc has pledged 110 million euros for technical and financial support.

Farmers with less than 4 hectares can use a smartphone to map their land. “GPS coordinates can be generated easily and free of charge,” explains an EU manual.

But critics insist that mapping farms and verifying data is much more complex — and is plagued by a lack of documented property titles and other complications.

In Malaysia, government officials complain that the EU law ignores licensing and deforestation rules the country already has. From January 1, 2020, all producers and companies must be certified by the Malaysia Sustainable Palm Oil board. The standards match many established by the EU.

The effort has had some success. In its 2022 survey, the World Resources Institute found that Malaysia was one of the few places where deforestation did not worsen.

“They tell us we must maintain strict standards” on free trade and the climate, said Nik Nazmi, the Environment Minister. But when the interests of economically more powerful regions are at stake, the rules are relaxed.

“We feel like our voices are not heard,” she said.

