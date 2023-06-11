Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Members of the Federal National Council group in the Arab Parliament participated in the fifth session of the Arab Parliament, which was held yesterday, at the League of Arab States in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

The UAE Parliamentary Division group includes Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, head of the group, member of the Foreign Affairs, Political and National Security Committee, Naemah Abdullah Al Sharhan, second deputy speaker of the Federal National Council, deputy head of the group, member of the Social, Educational, Cultural, Women and Youth Affairs Committee, and Ahmed Hamad Bushhab, member of the Committee Economic and Financial Affairs, and Shatha Saeed Al-Naqbi, Vice-Chairman of the Legislative, Legal and Human Rights Affairs Committee.

Muhammad Al-Yamahi said: “The session of the Arab Parliament adopted today (yesterday), chaired by His Excellency Adel Al-Assoumi, Speaker of Parliament, draft resolutions submitted by the committees of the Arab Parliament, and discussed developments in political developments in the Arab countries, foremost of which is brotherly Sudan.”

For her part, Naameh Al-Sharhan stressed the importance of the session of the Arab Parliament, which resulted in many important decisions related to Arab political, social, economic and legal issues, expressing her aspiration to implement these recommendations on the ground in a way that achieves stability for our Arab countries, and achieves the aspirations of the Arab people to live in security and stability.

She pointed out that yesterday’s session coincided with the conclusion of the third session of the Arab Parliament, which was celebrated during its session with many initiatives and activities. .

She added that the session adopted the report of the Social, Educational, Cultural, Women and Youth Affairs Committee, which included recommendations on establishing a fund to support the Arabic language in the least developed Arab countries, the guiding draft law to combat domestic violence, the report on the social situation in the Arab world for the year 2022, and a memorandum on the need to prepare a law. An Arab guideline for combating bullying, as bullying is a complex crime, and it needs the cooperation of all parties in light of its rapid spread through social media.

investment promotion

Ahmed Bushhab said: “The session of the Arab Parliament discussed the report of the Economic and Financial Affairs Committee, and the report included a draft Arab guiding law on promoting investment in the fields of renewable and clean energy in the Arab world. Developments in preparation for the second edition of the Arab Forum on promoting economic integration between countries were also presented. Arabic, and discussing the proposal for activating the Arab Marketing Agency, as one of the mechanisms to support the private sector to market Arab products and compete with them globally, to standardize the quality standards of Arab products.

Arab work

Shatha Al-Naqbi appreciated the initiatives and efforts of the Legislative Committee of the Arab Parliament, stressing the importance of implementing its proposals to enhance joint Arab action, and positive engagement with the priorities of the Arab citizen, especially in the legislative aspects, and in the field of promoting and protecting human rights, noting that the session discussed the projects of the committee submitted to it, the most prominent of which , A draft Arab parliamentary road map to combat child labor in the Arab region by 2026, and the vision of the Arab Parliament to address the negative repercussions of natural disasters on human rights in the Arab world was also discussed.