Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The United Arab Emirates and the friendly Republic of Turkey seek to strengthen their bilateral relations with the support and blessing of the leaderships of the two countries, amid affirmations of the importance of these relations in advancing the comprehensive development process in both countries, enhancing opportunities for prosperity in the region, and achieving peace and stability for their peoples.

Relations with Turkey are of great importance within the UAE’s strategy to strengthen its partnerships, expand its relations with various brotherly and friendly countries, and strengthen bridges of cooperation with it in all fields, based on Turkey’s regional and global presence and importance.

Official visits and meetings between the leaderships of the two countries reflect the depth and solidity of the Emirati-Turkish relations, as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, visited Turkey on November 24, 2021, while His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Turkish Republic, visited the UAE On February 14, 2022, while last March, the presidents of the two countries held a summit via visual communication technology, during which they witnessed the signing ceremony of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and the Republic of Turkey.

The visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to the friendly Republic of Turkey, represents a new stage in the process of consolidating bilateral relations between the two countries, which is based on mutual understanding and respect, and always aims to enhance joint cooperation in various fields.

The official visits of the leaders of the UAE to Turkey have always been highly appreciated at the official and popular levels, including the historic visit of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, to Turkey in 1984, when Turkey at that time welcomed the arrival of the great guest with unparalleled hospitality, and dealt with various means The media at the time paid much attention to the visit, and its details topped the front pages of major Turkish newspapers.

The UAE and the Republic of Turkey have signed dozens of strategic agreements and memorandums of understanding to enhance bilateral cooperation, including in the economic, security, environmental, technological and other fields. On November 24, 2021, the two countries signed a number of agreements and memorandums of understanding, which included a memorandum of understanding between the Financial Information Unit in the UAE and the Financial Crimes Investigation Board in Turkey, a cooperation agreement between the Abu Dhabi Ports Company and the Turkish Sovereign Wealth Fund, and a cooperation agreement regarding the investment capital fund of the Abu Dhabi Company. Holding, a cooperation agreement between the Abu Dhabi Holding Company and the Turkish Sovereign Wealth Fund, a cooperation agreement between the Abu Dhabi Holding Company and the Investment Office in Turkey, a memorandum of understanding between the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange and the Istanbul Stock Exchange, and a memorandum of understanding for the exchange of information in the field of banking business between the Central Bank in the UAE and the Central Bank In the State of Turkey, an agreement for mutual administrative cooperation in customs matters between the UAE and Turkey, a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of energy, and a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the environmental field. On February 14, 2022, the two countries exchanged 13 cooperation agreements, memorandums of understanding and protocols aimed at strengthening cooperation and expanding partnerships between them, which included investment, health and agriculture, as well as transport, industries, advanced technologies and climate action, in addition to culture, youth and others.

Economic cooperation

The economic aspect is one of the most important pillars of the growing cooperation between the two countries, as the strong economic relations between the UAE and Turkey date back to the founding of the union, and are developing and growing over the years. In 1984, the two countries signed an agreement on economic and technical cooperation, followed by several agreements that strengthened economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, leading to the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement last March, which is expected to contribute effectively to increasing non-oil intra-trade to $40 billion annually within a short period of time. Five years, and it will also create 25,000 new job opportunities by 2031, and increase UAE exports to Turkey by 21.7%. The total non-oil trade between the UAE and Turkey reached nearly $19 billion in 2022, an increase of 40% from 2021 and 112% from 2020, making Turkey the fastest growing partner among the top 10 trading partners of the UAE. In November 2021, the UAE announced the establishment of an investment fund worth $10 billion in Turkey that focuses on strategic investments, primarily the logistical sectors, including energy, health and food.

A new era of partnership

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and Turkey constitutes a major impetus on the road to launching a new path of joint sustainable growth, and mutual trade and investment opportunities that would contribute to achieving economic integration that serves the aspirations and directions of the two countries, and achieves mutual benefit.

The two countries play a pivotal role in facilitating the flow of international trade, as they are among the most vital economies, in a way that enhances regional progress and prosperity in light of the development of joint economic relations that witnessed the establishment of investment funds worth billions of dollars, and cooperation in important key sectors, including advanced technology and logistics services, in addition to partnership. To support the development of emerging e-commerce. The comprehensive economic partnership agreement between the UAE and Turkey opens new paths for exporters of goods and services to the markets of the two countries and the region, and launches a platform for cooperation and partnership between small and medium-sized companies and entrepreneurs in the two countries, which places the region at the heart of the international trade movement, and on the map of new centers of global growth.

His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, affirmed that the UAE and Turkey enjoy close trade and investment relations, thanks to the common desire of the leaderships of the two friendly countries to upgrade these relations to a broader level of partnership and joint growth of their economies. His Excellency said that the bilateral relations between the UAE and Turkey have witnessed successive positive developments over the past two years, culminating in the signing of the comprehensive economic partnership agreement between them last March, during a presidential summit via visual communication technology held by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him. With His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey.

Intra-oil trade

His Excellency Al-Zeyoudi stressed that the agreement, which ushers in a new era of partnership and economic integration, stems from a solid base of close trade and investment relations between the two countries, as non-oil intra-trade increased by 40% to $18.9 billion in 2022, making Turkey among the top 10 partners. UAE businessmen around the world, with a share of more than 3% of the UAE’s non-oil foreign trade, and the UAE’s foreign direct investments in Turkey amounted to more than $5 billion, which puts the UAE in the list of the top 15 countries investing in Turkey. His Excellency pointed out that the Emirati-Turkish Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which was designed to achieve the maximum benefit for the two countries by stimulating sustainable and comprehensive economic growth, according to which – upon its entry into force soon – will cancel or reduce customs duties on 82% of products and goods, which represents more than 93% of the value of bilateral trade is non-oil.. It will also remove unnecessary barriers to trade, create new paths for bilateral foreign direct investment flows, and enhance market access for local exporters, including key sectors such as construction, metal products, polymers, and other industrial products .

Increasing non-oil intra-trade to $40 billion annually

His Excellency explained that this agreement aims to increase non-oil intra-trade from its current value of $18.9 billion to more than $40 billion annually within 5 years, increase UAE exports to Turkey by 21.7%, and increase investment flows in key sectors, such as Logistics services, e-commerce, food security and renewable energy. His Excellency said that the continued development of the UAE-Turkish relations, with the support and sponsorship of the leaderships of the two countries, confirms that we are on the verge of a new era of strategic partnership based on achieving mutual interests and joint economic prosperity for the benefit of the two friendly peoples.

The size of the investments

The total volume of Emirati investments in Turkey reached about $7.8 billion at the end of 2021 in various sectors including financial services, real estate, transportation, renewable energy, ports and logistics. Among the leading Emirati companies investing in Turkey are «ADQ Holding», Emirates NBD Bank, Emaar Properties, International Holdings, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and Mubadala. Emirati investments in Turkey are divided into Emirates NBD Bank worth $2.84 billion in the financial services sector, while Emaar Properties’ investments amount to $2.5 billion in the real estate sector, and Mubadala amounts to about $555 million in the transportation sector. And “Al-Alamiya Holding” $ 480 million in the renewable energy sector, and “DP World” $ 351 million in the ports and logistics sector, and ADQ holding $ 300 million in the technology sector. “Deyaar” investments are estimated at about $282 million in the real estate sector, and “Al Ghurair Group” at about $200 million in the building materials sector, while “Etihad Airways” has investments of about $24.2 million in the warehousing sector, and the “Rotana Group” about 5.5 million. dollars in the tourism and hotel sector.

Human solidarity

Operation “The Gallant Knight 2”, launched by the UAE following the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on February 6, embodied the depth and strength of the UAE-Turkish relations. To treat the injured in a correctional area in Ghazi and another in Hatay. On April 27, His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey, awarded the team of Operation “The Gallant Knight 2” the “State Medal for Sacrifice”, in honor and appreciation of the UAE’s efforts in search and rescue work in the earthquake zones.

cultural relations

Cultural relations between the UAE and Turkey derive their strength due to their rich and inspiring cultural history and literary traditions, and to enhance these relations, the two sides signed in February 2022 a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the cultural field. The two countries have recently witnessed a growing cultural cooperation, expressed by the participation of Turkey, guest of honor at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2023, and the remarkable Turkish presence during the activities of «Expo Dubai 2020», in addition to the participation of the «Emirati Publishers Association» in the Istanbul International Fair for Arabic Books last October, during which it presented 284 A title from the publications of 31 UAE publishing houses.