Agents of the National Police have arrested the parents of a 17-year-old minor in Alicante, whom they allegedly attacked for not wanting to marry his cousin. According to the Higher Headquarters in a statement, those arrested are two people of Pakistani nationality, aged 44 and 52, who are accused of mistreatment in the family and coercion.

The detainees intended to force the teenager to marry a cousin eight years older than her. When the girl refused, both parents physically abused her and they threatened to kill.

The police investigation began after the telephone call from an educational center of the city that reported that a minor enrolled had told them that she was being abused by her parents and that they were going to force her to marry against her will with a cousin residing in Pakistan.

Once the girl was taken to the police station, she told the agents that she had been in Spain since May, the date on which her family told her about the marriage. After her refusal to marry, episodes of physical attacksby both his mother and his father, and which consisted of hits all over the body, hair pulling, and throwing objects.

The victim told the agents that her father had threatened to kill her if she did not go through with the marriage, telling her that if she did not marry this boy he was going to take her to Pakistan and that there he was going to end his life. In her statement, the minor reported that the reason for wanting to arrange said marriage was because her cousin lived in Pakistan and had been rejected on several occasions at the border to come to Europe. They thought that by marrying him it would be easier to gain access.

Specialized Judicial Police agents carried out various efforts in order to identify the parents and, once located, they were arrested for their alleged participation in a crime of abuse in the family and coercion by forced marriage.

After carrying out the police investigations, the facts were brought to the attention of the judicial authority. For its part, the minor was asked his admission to a juvenile center not having any more family in Spain who can take care of her.