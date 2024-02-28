Verdict after the drivers' press conference?

The leaders of F1 had been clear: the Red Bull had to make a decision about the future of Christian Horner before the start of the season, but the energy drink giant had pointed out that faced with such a delicate issue it was not possible to quantify how much time it would take to unravel a tangled mess to say the least. In any case, it is understandable that Liberty Media does not like that one of the most well-known faces in the paddock is surrounded by a cloud of very serious accusations (transgressive behavior towards an employee).

We have now arrived on the eve of free practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix and all is still silent regarding Christian Horner's future (the decisive meeting of Red Bull's top management was held yesterday). According to what was reported by the journalist of Sky Sports UK Craig Slater Christian Horner embarked for Bahrain without yet knowing what his future will be.

Furthermore, it is likely that sif a decision arrives today it will be communicated after the drivers' press conference (starting at 1.30pm Italian time) to prevent the protagonists – Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz, Alexander Albon, Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris – from being questioned on this thorny topic. Red Bull's media session program requires Christian Horner to be available on Saturday after the race, but obviously this is a 'standard' program which may possibly be modified. The Horner issue is certainly running out of time compared to the deadline in which the F1 leaders hoped.