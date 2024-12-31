The medieval walls, the Cathedral of the Savior, the Basilica of Saint Vincent, the Royal Monastery of Saint Thomas… There are many architectural treasures that attract tourists to the city of Ávila. The city of Castilla y León is a historical jewel and an unmissable destination in the interior of Spain.

If we are looking for accommodation that reflects the essence of the city, a good option is the Parador de Ávila. This 4-star hotel is located in a old palace, in the old town, and offers us spectacular views of the walls of Avila.

The Piedras Albas Palace

He Piedras Albas Palace It was built in the 16th century with the typical style of the stately homes of the castilian renaissance. Like many other palaces of the time, it was built attached to the wall, as part of the city’s defensive system. The building underwent major renovations over time, with only part of the patio and staircase of its original structure remaining.

Cloister of the Parador de Ávila. Paradores

One of its most important extensions was at the end of the 19th century, when the IX Marquis of Benavites ordered build the keep to turn it into your personal library. Already in the 20th century, the marquis’ family donated the palace to the Government, transforming it in 1966 into the Parador de Turismo de Ávila. Furthermore, in the 90s, the hotel was expanded with an annex building.

The Parador of Ávila

The Parador de Ávila offers its guests 61 comfortable roomstwo of them being in the tower. The hotel’s decoration completely maintains the historical essence of the palace, with cozy rooms full of antiques period paintings and furniture. Also notable is a small cloister with stone columns and a quiet atmosphere.

Room in the Parador de Ávila. Paradores

The entire building is surrounded by gardens where we will find an archaeological collection made up of sarcophagi, baptismal fonts and a boar from the 5th century BC. Of course, we cannot miss its restaurant with views of the wall. In it we can delight ourselves with dishes of traditional Castilian cuisinefrom beans from El Barco to a T-bone steak of Avileña Negra Ibérica beef, including Teresian pucheretes, roast suckling pig and Santa Teresa yolks.

