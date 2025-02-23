With the sponsorship of Spain, a chain of yoga centers, and the economic support of family and friends, Pilar Pasanau has started the Mini Globe Racethe return to the world alone and with scales aboard vessels of 5.80 meters in length. Today has taken the exit of The first stage, which will take her from Antigua to Panama next to 15 more navigators.

«After completing the Globe 5.80 Transat from Lanzarote to Antigua, I decided that I had to do the world. I was already here, and this opportunity was never going to introduce me againso I talked to the family and friendships and everyone has mobilized and they have lent me money, ”acknowledged the Catalan navigator while finalizing the preparations for the regatta. «Spanish life also sponsored me and I have thought to set up a crowdfunding to complete the budgetbecause it’s a long time, it’s 15 months back to the world, ”he added.

The departure of the Mini Globe Race has been given this noon, and After the first 30 nautical miles navigated the Spanish peter punk navigates in third positionin a very compacted fleet that lead two British ships, the origami and the capucinette.

«The first part is very complicated because There are a lot of islands, low and atolls that I have to take into account», Explained the Catalan navigator. Another area that worries is the approach to the South American continent: «I have been told that In northern Colombia, pirate attacks can be producedand it is also an area with a lot of wind, so my idea is to navigate much further north to avoid problems ».









This first stage, from old to Panama, are about 1,200 nautical mileswhich according to Pasanau estimates will complete them in about ten days. “When we arrive at the Atlantic coast of Panama,” he said, “we disassembled the mast and climb the ship to a truck, to take it to the Pacific coast, where we will prepare for the second stage.”

The mini globe Race proposes The return to the world from this to west along the route of the Alisiosto be able to plan frequent stops. After Panama, Fiji, Cape City, Recife and Ancient A Antigua is the proposed route. «The regatta is done in five stages because it is a very small ship and could not stow all the food and water that would need me during the circumnavigation. We will go so little by little that we will need fifteen months to do it, ”explained Pilar Pasanau.