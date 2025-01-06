Founded by the Romans in the 1st century BC, the city of Cáceres It treasures a rich heritage with vestiges of all the cultures that passed through the place. The Plaza Mayor, the Balbos Forum and the Hermitage of Peace are just some of the essential points of this Extremaduran city.

If we are looking for accommodation in the place, a good option is the Parador de Cáceresone of the most emblematic hotels of the accommodation chain. Located in what once were two palacesoffers its clients a true journey back in time to the Middle Ages.

The Parador of Cáceres

The Parador is divided into two ancient stately palaces: the House of Ovando-Mogollón-Perero-Paredes, and the Palace of the Marquises of Torreorgaz. On the one hand, the House of OvandoGothic style, was ordered to be built by the Paredes family, one of the first to arrive in Cáceres after the reconquest. on the facade The main part features a semicircular arch with family crests and two windows with Gothic decorations.

Palace of the Marquises of Torreorgaz. Paradores

On the other hand, the Palace of the Marquises of Torreorgaz It was built in the 15th century, but was renovated in the 16th and 18th centuries, resulting in a beautiful architectural jewel that combines different artistic styles from the Gothic, as seen in several doors, windows and in the tower, to the neoclassical of the main façade.

Cáceres architecture and gastronomy

The Parador de Cáceres preserves the majesty of its palatial origin, as a reflection of the Cáceres civil architecture from the late Middle Ages, while offering all the comforts and services of a modern hotel. Inside we find beautiful patios and cobbled fences, wooden beams and even an original fireplace in the living room. In addition, it has 39 rooms decorated in a classic and elegant style that evoke the medieval style.

Room in the Parador de Cáceres. Paradores

On the other hand, it is worth trying the delicious dishes of the hotel restaurant, with regional Extremaduran cuisine. The menu offers everything from zorongollo (roasted red pepper salad) to roasted lamb shoulder, including poor-style potatoes, roast suckling pig, ham from the Dehesa de Extremadura, Iberian sirloin with Casar cheese and retinta veal.

