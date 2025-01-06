Starmer accuses Elon Musk of “spreading lies and misinformation” to try to “intimidate” his government

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, defended this Monday the British Secretary of State Jess Phillips from those who “spread lies and misinformation” in reference to the verbal attacks of the founder of Tesla and owner of the social network X, Elon Musk , to his colleague.

In a speech given this Monday by Starmer in the English county of Surrey, the chief executive was asked about the recent messages posted by Musk on his social network Phillips for his response to gangs that sexually abuse children in this country.

In these messages, the South African tycoon also refers to the Secretary of State for Safeguarding, in charge of protection and violence against women and girls, as an “apologist for genocide by rape” and calls her an “evil witch”, accusations that the British Health Minister Wes Streeting yesterday described them as “shameful smears”.

The attacks began after Phillips rejected a call for the Government to lead a public inquiry into child exploitation activity detected in the English town of Oldham.

“Those who spread lies are not interested in the victims,” Starmer declared this Monday in his speech when asked about the controversy. The Labor leader has considered that “the majority of people are more interested in what happens in the NHS – the public health system – than what happens on Twitter (X).”

“Those who are attacking Jess Phillips, who I am proud to call a colleague and friend, are not protecting victims. “Jess Phillips has done a thousand times more than they could ever dream of when it comes to protecting victims of sexual abuse,” he noted.

Germany takes the pulse of an emboldened global far-right

Starmer further added that these attacks against his colleague seek to “promote intimidation and threats of violence, trusting that the media will amplify it.”