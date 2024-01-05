The parade of the Three Wise Men is already filling the main roads of Murcia with excitement and gifts. After two atypical editions, a static one in 2021, as a result of the covid pandemic, and the one that ran along Juan de Borbón Avenue, the delegation of their Majesties of the East recovers its traditional route, which started from the Infante Juan Manuel neighborhood at 6 p.m.

The parade, which is accompanied by the distribution of gifts and street shows by the seventy participating groups, with the circus as the central theme this year, will arrive at the Plaza Circular as the last destination after passing through the Carmen neighborhood, the Gran Vía and Constitution Avenue.

The great protagonists of the event, the generous Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar, occupy the three floats that close the procession, the most spectacular and striking of all, and they do not skimp when it comes to distributing gifts and candy among the attendees, accompanied by pages, shepherds and other biblically inspired characters.

Once the tour is finished, the Three Wise Men will go to the Municipal Nativity Scene of the Episcopal Palace, where they will present the baby Jesus with incense, gold and myrrh, as tradition dictates. It will be the culmination of a day full of excitement for the little ones, especially for those who have behaved well and wake up on Saturday morning with the gifts they have requested in their letter.