Lavagna – Serious domestic accident in the hamlet of Santa Giulia in the municipality of Lavagna (Genoa) where a 70-year-old lost four fingers of a hand while using a circular saw.

The pensioner's screams triggered the alarm and emergency services were immediately called, with the 118 health workers arriving on the scene they stabilized the limb and stopped the violent bleeding. The man was then transferred by helicopter to the specialized hand surgery center in Savona. His life is not in danger, but the prognosis remains reserved.