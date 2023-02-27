The intense cold registered last Saturday night was not an obstacle for the Brotherhood of the Descent and the Prayer of the Garden to commemorate its 60th anniversary with a procession. The procession left from the church of San Juan Bautista and ended up on the Paseo de La Ermita.

The participation of soldiers from the Zaragoza Infantry Regiment number 5 of the Parachute Brigade from the Alcantarilla base drew a good deal of the attention of the almost 2,000 people who witnessed the procession.