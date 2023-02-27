The procession left from the church of San Juan Bautista and ended up on the Paseo de La Ermita
The intense cold registered last Saturday night was not an obstacle for the Brotherhood of the Descent and the Prayer of the Garden to commemorate its 60th anniversary with a procession. The procession left from the church of San Juan Bautista and ended up on the Paseo de La Ermita.
The participation of soldiers from the Zaragoza Infantry Regiment number 5 of the Parachute Brigade from the Alcantarilla base drew a good deal of the attention of the almost 2,000 people who witnessed the procession.
