Liverpool and Wolves play a lot in this week-to-week day of the Premier League. A victory for Klopp’s men could make things very difficult for Wolverhampton, as they are only 3 points behind Everton (the team that marks the relegation). Here we leave you everything you need to know about the game.
City: Liverpool
Stadium: Anfield
Date: Wednesday March 1
Match time: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: Paul Tierney
VAR: Not available
Television channel: Movistar+
Live stream: DAZN
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
Television channel: Paramount+
live streaming: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Television channel: Peacock
live streaming: not available
Television channel: Not available
Live stream: Star+
Thiago Alcantara/Marc Atkins/GettyImages
Liverpool will come to this clash with five casualties: Ramsay (knee), Konaté (hamstring), Joe Gómez (doubt due to blow), Luís Díaz (knee), Thiago (muscle)
Matheus Cunha/Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages
Wolverhampton for their part also comes with five casualties for this match: Traoré (muscle), Chiquinho (cruciate ligament), Hwang (hamstring), Cunha (ankle) and Kalajdzic (cruciate ligament).
Leave a Reply