Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo)

Palestinian Minister of Justice, Dr. Muhammad Al-Shalalda, confirmed that the decisions of the International Court of Justice, within the framework of the lawsuit filed by the State of South Africa against Israel, must be implemented, stressing the necessity of a ceasefire and the entry of humanitarian aid to end the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Minister of Justice added to the “Union” that the decisions approved by the court are binding on Israel in accordance with its acceptance of the court’s statute, indicating that South Africa can resort to the UN Security Council if Israel does not adhere to the procedures.

He pointed out that the procedures have important legal value and can be used to prosecute and hold Israeli officials accountable before the International Criminal Court, while appreciating the positions of South Africa and the Arab countries.

Yesterday, the International Court of Justice called on Israel to prevent the commission of any act likely to amount to “genocide” in the Gaza Strip and to allow humanitarian aid to reach it.

South Africa resorted to the International Court of Justice, accusing Israel of violating the United Nations Convention for the Prevention of the Crime of Genocide. The court's decisions were met with widespread Arab and international welcome.

Yesterday, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates confirmed that “an immediate ceasefire is a field and practical condition to oblige Israel to implement the measures approved by the International Court of Justice to protect civilians and secure their basic humanitarian needs.”

The Ministry considered, in a statement, that “the continuation of the war is a challenge to the court’s decision, and creates a repulsive environment for the population, especially with regard to targeting hospitals and sewage stations, and what is related to the continued policy of starvation, thirst, and deprivation of citizens’ basic needs, especially in the winter.”

For his part, the Chairman of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, yesterday welcomed the court’s decision.

“The resolution affirms respect for international law and the necessity for Israel to inevitably comply with its obligations under the Genocide Convention,” Faki said in a statement posted on social media.

The European Union stressed that the decisions of the “International Court of Justice are binding on the parties and they must abide by them, and the European Union expects their full, immediate and effective implementation.”

On the other hand, the United States reiterated its position that accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza is “unfounded.”