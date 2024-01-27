With videoXavi Hernández has announced his departure as coach of FC Barcelona. The 44-year-old Catalan, who succeeded Ronald Koeman in November 2021, will retire after this season. Xavi is under contract with the Spanish defending champions until mid-2025, but has decided that he will quit in four months. “I don't want to become a problem for the club,” he told the Spanish press in a press conference on Saturday evening.