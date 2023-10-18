Palestinian Ambassador Hala Abu Hasira said in a press conference, “The State of Palestine today submitted a file to the International Criminal Court to open an investigation into this crime. An international investigation must be opened.”

The Arab National Hospital in Gaza City was bombed on Tuesday, sparking a widespread wave of condemnation.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip announced that the death toll from the bombing had risen to 471, renewing its accusation of Israel of a “massacre.”

Israel said that the bombing resulted from a failed attempt to launch a missile towards its territory by the Islamic Jihad movement. The United States adopted the Israeli narrative, indicating through its President Joe Biden that what happened was “the result of a missile that went off course and was launched by a terrorist group.”

On the other hand, Hamas responded by accusing Washington of being “a partner in the Israeli massacres,” while the Islamic Jihad movement described the Israeli accusations as “lies.”

Abu Hasira stressed that “Israel is the only one responsible… This is not the first time that Israel has targeted civilian infrastructure and hospitals specifically.”

It urged France, “given its credibility in the region,” to strive to “stop the Israeli aggression, lift the siege on Gaza, and allow humanitarian aid.”

Israel responded with a concentrated and violent bombardment of Gaza, which has so far killed 3,478 people, according to the latest toll from the Ministry of Health in the Strip.