60 kilometers from Gaza is Karen Daniela Cardona18 years old and originally from Cúcuta, who cries out for help from the National Government to return to Colombia and end her suffering.

The young woman told how difficult the situation is and the emotional state she is in. The family also joined her request and implores for aid for the woman.

The situation in Israel and the Gaza Strip it gets more and more complicated. The conflict has left millions dead and displaced.

Plus, the horror stories don’t stop. Young people, parents and women, children, without exception, have witnessed extremely difficult and heartbreaking situations.

In fact, on October 17 there was a bombing of a hospital that left hundreds more dead.

Between the threats and confrontations of the Israeli Army and HamasThere are people like Karen Daniela who are waiting for a way out to stop living these distressing moments.

The history of the cucuteña

In accordance with Caracol News, Karen Daniela migrated with her parents 8 years ago, when I was only 10.

This year he decided to become independent. Their new home is located 60 kilometers from Gaza. However, and unfortunately, just as he left his house, conflict broke out.

Due to the situation in the region, The woman asked for help through a video in which she appears very sad and distressed.

The cry of a young woman and her family

I feel alone. I feel anxious and don’t know what to do. A few days ago they said that perhaps they would turn off the electricity and the internet

“The situation is very ugly. Because you don’t know how the situation is going to turn out, if it’s going to be good, if it’s going to be, if it’s going to be worse. “You really don’t know what is going to happen,” Karen said in the video shared by Caracol News.

And she added: “I feel alone. I feel anxious and don’t know what to do. A few days ago they said that perhaps they would turn off the electricity and the internet.”

In addition, her grandmother and aunt joined the petition for the Foreign Ministry to bring her back in a humanitarian flightsince they have not received a response after the request she made.

They have not given us an answer and we need you to help us get my granddaughter out there.

“They have not given us an answer and we need you to help us get my granddaughter out there. Karen Daniela is desperate, stressed. He doesn’t sleep, he just cries. She wants them to get her out, to help us so that she returns to Colombia,” said Nubia Moros, Karen’s grandmother.

“We are requesting help from the Foreign Ministry and the Presidency of Colombia to please send more humanitarian flights,” said Paola Toscano, Karen’s aunt, to the aforementioned media.

“The girl is experiencing an anxious situation, she is alone in a country that is not her own and has no support network. And we want to request support so that the girl can be with us again,” she concluded with a broken voice.

Humanitarian flights from Colombia

A week ago, two flights with 110 nationals each arrived in Colombia after being trapped in the conflict that the Middle East is experiencing today.

The detailed operation was successful on both occasions and the Colombians returned to the country.

However, there were others in Israel who today cry out for help from the Colombian Foreign Ministry and the National Government.

For this reason, The Foreign Ministry activated “service channels to assist Colombians and Colombians who are in a vulnerable situation or have been affected by the attacks in Israel,” the entity noted in its X account.

