Ramallah (agencies)

The Palestinian Ministry of Finance reported yesterday that it will pay 65 percent of last January’s salary to Palestinian Authority employees in the civil and military sectors as the financial crisis that the Authority is going through continues.

The ministry added in a statement that “the date for disbursing public employees’ salaries for the month of January is Thursday at a rate of 65 percent of the salary, with a minimum limit of 2,000 shekels.”

For the second year, the Palestinian Authority has been unable to pay full salaries to its employees in the civil and military sectors, due to the financial crisis it is experiencing.

The ministry continued in its statement: “The rest of the dues are a liability for the benefit of the employees, and will be disbursed when financial capabilities allow.”

In its statement, the Ministry did not provide further details about the source of the funds it will pay for employees’ salaries.