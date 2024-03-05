During the opening of the World Police Summit yesterday, Dubai Police shed light on the humanitarian aspect of policemen while carrying out their field work by presenting the experience of Corporal Murad Abbas Murad, who lost both his legs while carrying out his duty, and went on a treatment trip abroad that lasted 18 months, during which he was fitted with prosthetic limbs. He also underwent a rehabilitation program to regain his normal life.

The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, told Emirates Al-Youm that the story of Corporal Murad Abbas reveals the other side of police work and the challenges that security personnel face while carrying out their duty.

He added that hundreds of Dubai Policemen set off from the early morning, and carry out their duties throughout the day, whether in regulating traffic or other specializations, with all effort and diligence, but many do not know the extent of the challenges that policemen face and the risks associated with the nature of their work, pointing out that the wise leadership in the emirate Provides all necessary care if someone is exposed to any accident while carrying out his duty.

In turn, Corporal Murad Abbas Murad said that the incident he was exposed to occurred in October of 2021 when he went with his colleagues in the evening to secure a fire accident involving one of the trucks, and while the patrol was standing in the vicinity of the accident, another truck hit the police vehicle while he was standing in front of it, and he was seriously injured. He was subsequently transferred to the hospital.

Abbas added, on the sidelines of the World Police Summit, that he was transferred to Rashid Hospital to receive treatment, and he was shocked that he lost his legs in the accident, but what compensated for him was the full support he received from the Dubai Police General Command, pointing out that he was transferred to the American state of Chicago to complete his treatment journey, where He spent 18 months in treatment.

He pointed out that he was provided with artificial limbs and underwent a rehabilitation program in order to adapt to using those limbs, stressing that he felt despair at the beginning, but hope returned to him thanks to the support he found from all his colleagues, and the continuous communication with him by the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, until he returned to practicing office work. He hopes to return to field work again.