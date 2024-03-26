Abdullah Abu Deif (New York, Cairo)

Ambassador Riyad Mansour, Permanent Representative of Palestine to the United Nations, confirmed that the UN Security Council’s decision to cease fire in the Gaza Strip is historic and extremely important, especially since it is the first resolution that explicitly stipulates a ceasefire within the highest UN institution, which is the UN Security Council.

Yesterday, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all hostages after the United States abstained from voting.

The remaining fourteen council members supported the resolution proposed by the ten elected members. The sound of applause rose in the council hall after learning the result of the vote.

The Permanent Representative of Palestine to the United Nations told Al-Ittihad that an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip is an Arab and international demand at the highest levels, since the start of the Israeli war on the Strip after the seventh of last October, and many Arab countries, most notably the UAE, have worked during its membership. In the Security Council, to approve it and help convey the Palestinian voice.

The Palestinian Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour, indicated that the efforts now, whether by the countries that submitted the resolution or the Arab and Islamic group in the United Nations, will focus on implementing the resolution immediately, to stop the fall of civilians, as stopping the killing helps save the lives of innocent people, and opens the way for humanitarian aid in accordance with The needs of all residents of Gaza, and opens the door for the displaced to return to their homes.

The Palestinian ambassador considered that the current Security Council resolution is completely apolitical, and is one of the few resolutions issued against Israel and its military operations inside the Gaza Strip, or in the occupied Palestinian territories. He considered the resolution an extension of the resolution that the UAE succeeded in adopting in the Security Council, at the end of last year, which explicitly stated The need for more humanitarian aid to enter, and not to prevent it in any way.

He stressed the need for international solidarity during the coming ceasefire period, and the implementation of the international resolution issued by the highest international authority, especially with the passage of the resolution with an unprecedented international consensus that emphasizes the difficult humanitarian situation that the Gaza Strip is suffering from and the difficult lives of civilians there.

For his part, Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, said on social media: “This decision must be implemented… and failure to do so will be unforgivable.”

White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters: “Our vote does not represent, and I repeat does not represent, a change in our policy… Nothing has changed in our policy… nothing.”

With the specter of famine approaching in Gaza and amid increasing international pressure to impose a truce in the war that has resulted in the deaths of about 32,000 Palestinians, according to estimates by the Palestinian health authorities, the United States abstained from voting, to allow the Security Council to demand an immediate ceasefire during the month of Ramadan, which ends after Two weeks.