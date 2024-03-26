Geneva (Union)

The UAE affirmed that strengthening the role of parliamentary diplomacy contributes to spreading and consolidating the culture of coexistence and tolerance to be an essential gateway to addressing the world’s conflicts.

His Excellency Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the UAE Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council, said during his participation in the 148th Assembly meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Geneva: “Many countries have realized that peace does not represent the end of the road, but rather it is the path towards the future, and today we are living In the era of comprehensive globalization, peace is no longer just a concept of coexistence, but rather a pillar of survival and a basis for social justice and mutual respect between cultures and religions.

The meeting was attended by the delegation of the UAE Parliamentary Division Group, Sarah Muhammad Falaknaz, Vice-Chairman of the group, Ahmed Mir Hashem Khoury, Dr. Sidra Rashid Al Mansouri, Marwan Obaid Al Muhairi, Dr. Moza Muhammad Al Shehhi, and Mira Sultan Al Suwaidi, members of the Federal National Council.

His Excellency Dr. Al Nuaimi said that the Inter-Parliamentary Union represents the ambitions, aspirations and hopes of the peoples of the world, pointing out the importance of this institution providing solutions to the world and the peoples.

His Excellency pointed out that the world is in which interests are intertwined, cultures and identities intersect, and geographical borders are disappearing in the face of the currents of globalization and digital revolution, which raises the question of how to build bridges of understanding and coexistence in the face of polarization tendencies and the expanding paths of international disputes of all political, economic and military types.

He added that the answer to this question lies in three words that have been identified throughout the stages of history: dialogue for coexistence, tolerance for peace, and peace for the continued survival and growth of all humanity. His Excellency stressed that dialogue for peace should not be seen by some as a concession from one party to another, or a victory for one party over the other, but rather it is an opportunity to affirm strength and confidence in national identity.

His Excellency called for strengthening the role of parliamentary diplomacy to find ways to spread and consolidate the culture of coexistence and tolerance to be an essential gateway to addressing the world’s conflicts. He added: We are also required to draw a map of national parliamentary work with our various executive institutions to develop and adopt legislation that supports peace and promotes peaceful coexistence, including legislation that addresses poverty and discrimination.

On the sidelines of participating in the General Assembly meetings, His Excellency Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi met with His Excellency Roger Mancien, President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Seychelles.

During the meeting, the depth of the extended friendship relations and the close strategic partnership between the UAE and the friendly Republic of Seychelles was confirmed.

In an intervention to the UAE Parliamentary Division on the subject of the committee’s draft resolution on the topic “The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Democracy,” Marwan Al Muhairi said that it is necessary for the next draft resolution to address the importance of recognizing the growing issue of artificial intelligence in the world, and there must be awareness of its effects on democracy and human rights. and the rule of law, to develop plans to deal with the negative aspects of this development.

In an intervention to the Parliamentary Division, during the discussion of a draft resolution on “Confronting the Social and Humanitarian Impacts of Autonomous Weapons Systems and Artificial Intelligence,” Dr. Sidra Al Mansouri said that autonomous weapons systems and artificial intelligence lack legislation and ethical and operational principles. Therefore, in light of the accelerating nature of these emerging modern technologies, we must issue proactive legislation to protect civilians and enhance security and peace for all segments of society.

Climate change

The Group of the Parliamentary Division of the Inter-Parliamentary Union participated in the third conference of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement, which was held on the sidelines of the General Assembly meetings.

Ahmed Khoury delivered the Emirati Parliamentary Division’s speech during the discussion of the topic “On Strengthening Parliamentary Action in Combating Climate Change,” where he said, “Climate change is one of the biggest environmental challenges facing our world today, and according to the report of the United Nations Office, by the year 2030, it is expected to occur. Catastrophic events at a rate of 1.5 disasters per day, resulting from drought, extreme temperatures and devastating floods in the future.”