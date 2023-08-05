Islamabad (Agencies)

Political sources reported yesterday that Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif proposed to dissolve parliament on August 9, three days before the term of the assembly expires, paving the way for general elections by November.

The elections are scheduled to be held after speculation that they might be postponed due to months of political and economic turmoil in the country of 220 million people.

Two parliamentarians said that Shahbaz Sharif confirmed that he would seek to dissolve parliament on the ninth of August and would hand over the elections to a caretaker government to organize them. Parliament’s five-year term is due to expire on August 12.

The caretaker government has 90 days to hold general elections if the government handed over power to it early, compared to 60 days if it handed over power to it at the end of Parliament’s term.