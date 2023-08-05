Poz’s Italy begins the adventure towards the World Cup by beating Turkey 90-89 (49-38) in the Trentino Basket Cup. Simone Fontecchio is the best scorer with 21 points and always the primary point of reference for the Azzurri’s attacks. Tomorrow’s final will be against coach Djordjevic’s China who beat Cape Verde 86-66 in the first semi-final.

First part in balance, with Fontecchio's triple which is worth the first double-digit advantage (43-32 in the 16th minute) for a +11 (49-38) at the long interval despite the rebounding deficit (14-26). The blue fast in the first 3 minutes of the third quarter allows Turkey to place a 12-0 break and get back in front (49-50) but the reaction arrived immediately, with Spaniard's free throws to bring Italy back on +7 (61 -54). Kabaca's free throws are worth -4 with 2′ from the siren, then Kabaca himself stamps the incredible equalizer with a shot from 25 metres. In overtime, Turkey scared the Azzurri with two triples from Korkmaz (80-85), Spissu and Polonara and then Tonut took care of mending it. Polonara closes the match from the line.

The coach — Coach Pozzecco’s analysis after the game: “It was a nice evening. The boys are training hard and despite the fact that a few days have passed since the start of the meeting we have already built a well-defined team identity. This is thanks to our veterans, whom I thank, and to the spirit of all the younger boys. It was a tough test, Turkey are ahead of us because they have to play in a few days. Marco Spissu is the most sorry of all for what happened but then in overtime he was decisive in the most delicate moment”.

August 4, 2023 (change August 4, 2023 | 23:25)

