One cannot understand the Rayan’s family painthe 5-year-old who died from falling into a well that his father was building close to home.

And the pain is even stronger because the family lives in a village where there is no water, where poverty is extreme. And what for parents was a dream to have water for children, has turned into a nightmare with a fatal outcome that has kept the world in suspense.

Rayan lived with his family in a village in the Rif Mountains of Morocco. A place where water, as well as electricity, is a good that few can afford.

TO Ighran, near the northwestern city of Chefchaouen, there is nothing. And the child’s father had decided to dig a well 7 meters deep seven years ago for water. Spending 4 thousand euros for the good of the family.

Dad’s dream was to give his children a better life. For that he had dug a well to give them clean water to use. He never would have imagined that that dream would become a nightmare.

The child last Tuesday was playing not far from that hole. When suddenly his life stopped. He had just enrolled in kindergarten, a rare occurrence in a country where men and women are illiterate and drop out of school very early.

The pain of Rayan’s family

Rayan’s dad and mom dreamed of a better future for their children. For example, for the eldest daughter, who is forced to stop going to school because the roads leading to the schools are dangerous and cannot afford transport. Just as it is impossible to go to a hospital: the closest is 100 kilometers away.

Today the well was closed. That well that was supposed to restore dignity to a family that has lost everything. And that she will continue to experience her pain in a remote place where not even water and electricity can reach.