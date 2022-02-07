He too took the stage of the Ariston

You asked yourself too who is Michelangelo, the third winner of Sanremo 2022 (a bit forgotten to tell the truth) together Mahmood and Blanco, who triumphed on the stage of the Ariston with Shivers? Yet he was also there during the performances of the strange duo who beat the competition, arriving in the “final” with sacred monsters like Elisa and Gianni Morandi.

Michelangelo is the nickname of Michele Zocca. And he is the music producer who allowed Blanco and Mahmood to outperform the competition at the Italian Song Festival. Co-author of Shivers and also a friend of the two interpreters.

During the performances and also immediately after the proclamation of Amadeus, who announced the winners, also went on stage Michelangelo. And everyone obviously wondered who that third person was.

Who is Michelangelo: all you need to know

To the century Michele Zocca, however, called Michelangelo by all, the music producer is originally from Cremona: he was born in 1994 and after graduating from high school, he attended the Parma Conservatory for a year. He then left to start producing music and working on mixing the songs.

Since 2019 he has been working together with Blanco, with whom he also made a beautiful friendship. Michelangelo produced most of the songs of the very young singer, who always mentions him and always talks about him.

And he was also at the piano during one of the evenings of the Sanremo Festival, to accompany Mahmood and Blanco. After the announcement of Shiver’s victory, he too took the stage to enjoy the glory.

Michelangelo and his partner Cecilia Molardimoreover, they became parents for the first time recently, welcoming Margherita into their lives. Who will be proud to have a winning dad in Sanremo!