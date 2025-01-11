The Page Government, in favor of a debt relief for the autonomous communities

The Government of Castilla-La Mancha has reaffirmed itself this Saturday in demanding that the Government forgive the regional debt, as well as compensation for it due to the existing underfinancing that the Autonomous Community is “suffering”.

This was indicated in statements to the media by the second vice president of Castilla-La Mancha, and provincial secretary of the PSOE in Ciudad Real, José Manuel Caballero, before the Provincial Committee of the party, regarding the information published by the newspaper El Mundo about the division of the presidents of regional governments of the PP on debt forgiveness.

“In Castilla-La Mancha we demand and demand from the Government of Spain not only that there be a forgiveness but that there be a compensation for that debt that in this autonomous community, in the years of socialist government, if it has originated it has had to do with a underfinancing that exists and that we are suffering from,” he stated.

From Caballero’s point of view, there is a financing model that was established 15 years ago that is “detrimental” to the interests of Castilla-La Mancha and that causes the region to receive less from the State than it should. “This has resulted in us not only having underfinanced services but also in having to generate debt,” he added.

In this sense, he has pointed out that when the regional government demands debt forgiveness and compensation, it is done “from the law and from what is supposed to be justice because we have been underfinanced. If this debt exists, it has to do with the situation of not having received the State funds to which we would be entitled.”

For Caballero, this should not be a topic of debate because, he added, “it is evident” that there are four autonomous communities in Spain, including Castilla-La Mancha, “that do not have the financing they deserve and therefore everything must be compensated.” what we have stopped entering during these 15 years.”

Finally, he said that we must also move to a financing model that takes into account “this reality” so that from now on no community has less financing than what would correspond to its inhabitants “to be able to have the same rights and same opportunities.”