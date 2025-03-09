The physiotherapy It is a discipline very close to neurology, especially as regards Rehabilitation processes after brain or spinal damage and neurological diseases. Due to the importance of these professionals, the Spanish Society of Neurology (SEN) has its own study group of neurophysiotherapy, coordinated by Selma Peláezwhich is also neurophysiotherapist at Hospital Clínic in Barcelona. She tells us about the importance of her discipline and the need to improve professionals and access to treatments.

As responsible for the Neurophysiotherapy section of the Spanish Society of Neurology, explain why it is important that this group exists within the SEN.For physiotherapists it is very important to be represented in the SEN, the largest entity of neurology nationwide. Physiotherapists are increasingly specialized, and neurorrehabilitation is one of the areas in which more, it is also a very complex field that needs deep knowledge and high -level treatment to be really effective. The SEN physiotherapy group is already 10 years old and we appreciate it very much, because it gives neurophysiotherapy a lot of visibility.



What is your function within the SEN?On the one hand, the annual meeting of the SEN, which is the most important event of the year, apart from meetings between groups, with which we share knowledge, clinical cases … Sometimes we usually move through the different autonomous communities to be able to know what they do in several parts of Spain. It is very enriching and creates many collaboration ties.

Now we are focusing a lot, in addition to giving certain formations, throughout the issue of scientific methodology to give resources and facilities to all those physiotherapists who want to enter the world of research.



How would you explain to people what neurophysiotherapy is?It is the specialty of physiotherapy that is dedicated to understanding the nervous system, what happens in certain nerve pathologies and to establish treatment measures. On the one hand, prevention is worked, so that certain pathologies do not appear, and on the other, when the pathology already appears, try to minimize its impact on people’s lives, maintain functionality, etc.

In addition, we not only focus on the physical, but it is something much more holistic, and that is why it is so important that physiotherapists have the appropriate knowledge and that people with neurological problems have access to professionals with adequate knowledge, something that is not always easy.



Many more resources should be invest in neurorrehabilitation at the national level, because in addition to few, there is also a lot of inequality between territories

Do people know your work?I believe that the general population increasingly knows physiotherapy and also neurological physiotherapy, another thing is that you do not have all the access that should be, which is one of the struggles we have, both fisios and patients. On the one hand, although it is true that the most immediate attention is covered -although with a ratio that should be lower, which is something that we claim the physios -the most chronic and more long term, it is not so easy. Many more resources, at the national level, should be invested, because, in addition to few, there is also a lot of inequality between territories.

On the other hand, it is true that in most people their main tool is the therapeutic physical exercise, and in that we are very happy, because it indicates that people have finally understood the importance of physical exercise in neurorrehabilitation.



And in general, what is the situation of neurological physiotherapy in Spain?Precisely, when I arrived, a survey was being done on the state of the specialty in Spain and what needs to configure it, because we believe in physiotherapy already has to recognize certain specialties. The first thing we observe was that we are more than we believe and that, in general, we lack a good knowledge base, because in many cases its only specific training are continuous training courses.

We also realized that there is a total disconnection of professionals with scientific research, and that is something that worries us, because you are in contact with science and scientific rigor, what you do will be much more supported by scientific evidence. However, what we find is that there are still practices that should be disused.







What training should a neurophisiotherapist have?First, a good base training, and the official masters would be the best path, so that there are filters level of teaching, praxis, more controls, protocols … right now, the training options are a bit a jungle, so we claim the recognition of the specialty. An official master would be the best way to ensure that all the knowledge acquired has a scientific basis.



How is the issue of recognition of the specialty?Recently there were meetings with the Ministry of Health and it seems that there is a plan to recognize specialties in which neurophysiotherapy will be in the second line of specialty, which we do not share, since we think that it should be in the first given the complexity of the treatments and for being one of the mother of physiotherapy. In addition, we have been existing for many years, so we must continue playing doors, although we know that it is not easy and resources are required. I would also ask for much more recognition, especially in hospital entities, that we have a place in research groups, to recognize our work …

And for patients, what would you like to claim?That when they have a neurological disease, they not only have the right to a pharmacological treatment, but also have access to physiotherapy in all phases not only in acute and subacute. That continue to claim it, because we are necessary in any process of neurorrehabilitation.

Selma Peláez develops his professional work at the Clinic hospital in Barcelona. Jose Jordan