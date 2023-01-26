The owners of Café de Ficciones, located on Calle Fuensanta de Murcia, next to the Cathedral, announced this Thursday through their social networks their intention to transfer the premises for reasons of “family reconciliation”. The current owners have decided to “change their lives” and their first option is to look for new managers who maintain the essence of “a cultural institution that we believe is important for our city.”

More than a restaurant, Ficciones has been since its opening one of the main meeting points for the Murcian cultural scene. It was born in 2007 as a video store specializing in auteur cinema, when the glory days of DVD were beginning to be left behind, and four years later it reinvented itself, expanding its offer with hospitality and a full schedule of events, such as presentations, talks, a language exchange club and even some small format concerts.

The transfer offer “has not been an easy decision. But we are happy to launch it at a very good time for the local”. The sale price will be the same as the one assumed by the owners until now when they took over the business in 2012, after the sudden death of its founder.

Until the transfer materializes, Café de Ficciones will continue to function “normally”. In order for the establishment to maintain its current profile, it will be considered “ideal” that those interested in taking charge have knowledge of managing cultural projects, as well as experience in the world of hospitality.