A mother gave birth to a baby weighing more than seven kilograms at birth. A record in Brazil.

Parintins – The mother Cleidiane Santos (27) only came to a clinic in Parintins in the Brazilian state of Amazonas for a pregnancy check-up. The 27-year-old already has five children and was in her 40th week of pregnancy. During the routine physical, doctors determined that her baby was too big for a normal birth. The team then gave the child a healthy birth last Wednesday (January 18) by caesarean section.

Brazil: Mother gives birth to seven-kilo baby – “biggest baby in the Amazon”

The newborn Angerson weighed 7.328 kilos and was 59 centimeters tall. With these values, he is the biggest baby ever born in Brazil in the Amazon region. In the end, even the obstetricians said they were surprised. After the ultrasound, the team assumed the baby to be about six kilos, according to a statement from the health authorities in the Amazon region. But Angerson exceeded these expectations.

After birth, the baby is still being cared for in the neonatology department. Doctors attribute his obesity to his mother’s diabetes. But everyone is happy, content and grateful. Mother Cleidiane Santos is also surprised: “I thought it was four kilos, but it was seven kilos.” The feeling of seeing her baby healthy was indescribable.

Because of the baby’s unexpected size, the family is now having to redo all of their initial kit for their youngest offspring. In the hospital, employees are already collecting donations.

Record baby in Brazil: risk factor birth weight

A high birth weight is considered a risk factor for the development of obesity later in life, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in its Birth weight issue sheet with. In Germany, about every tenth child weighs 4,000 grams or more at birth. The RKI refers to a federal evaluation of obstetrics from 2019. The proportion of children who weigh more than four kilos at birth has remained relatively constant in recent years.

In Leipzig in 2013, a woman gave birth to a baby weighing 6.1 kilograms. The girl, weighing 6110 grams and 57.5 centimeters tall, was delivered naturally by her mother. According to the university hospital, the reason for the high birth weight was undiscovered gestational diabetes in the mother. (ml)