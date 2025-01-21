TikTok is ‘back’ in the US. after donald trumpafter swearing in as president of the country last Sunday, confirmed the 90 day extension offered by the law that stipulates the suspension of the use of the platform. Even so, ByteDancethe parent company of tiktokhas more applications that have been affected by the ban on Chinese apps in the North American country and some of them have millions of users.

Which ByteDance apps have been affected in the US?

One of the best known, also in Spain, is capcutan app to be able edit videos easily and quickly from your mobile. With a similar appearance to the editor TikTok, It allows you to trim videos, adjust their size, add subtitles, generate AI cuts of long videos, among other functions.

Lemon 8 It is a social network in which users can share their daily lives and publish photographs similar to what is done in instagram or others of the same style. At the moment, according to reports from Engadget, has no longer been active in the United States nor the previous app mentioned.

There are also mobile video games like Marvel Snap which consists of designing your own decks of cards and defeating your rival in the three game areas. From its developer studio, Second Dinner, they have reported that they are working to make it available again in the country because in the rest of the world it is done normally.

Other apps linked to ByteDance, such as the AI ​​photo editor, Hypic, Lark, Gauth and AI Study Companionamong others, have been removed from the official stores of the AppStore and Play Store in the US, generating a great impact on millions of users in the country.





Sign up for our newsletter and receive the latest technology news in your email.