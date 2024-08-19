Thunderstorms for a few more days, then the heat returns: the weather forecast

Summer is taking a break for a few days, but the heat could return as early as Thursday, according to the latest weather forecast.

After the thunderstorms and cloudbursts recorded over the weekend in much of Italy, the instability will continue at least until Wednesday in much of the country.

The situation should start to change as early as Thursday 22nd when the anticyclone will regain stability bringing seasonal temperatures back above average.

If the forecasts are confirmed, the weekend will be scorching hot especially in the Center-South, while the North could be affected by a new disturbance.