There are fighters whose lives are destined to end on the big screen in one way or another. Andreas ‘Andy’ Hug climbed to the top of his life to become one of them. But with a sad, too tragic ending. An athlete with a mystical halo. A lover of spirituality, he managed to earn the respect and admiration of everyone, for his character and his way of being, also for his spectacular way of fighting. Especially from Japan, where he was considered a “superior being” for his career in karate and kickboxing, at a time when mixed martial arts (MMA) were not as popular as today. Such was his importance in this country that the founder of K-1 (a form of kickboxing that includes knee strikes), Kazuyoshi Ishii, granted him the title of ‘Honorary Samurai’.

In 1996 he was champion of the K-1 World Grand Prix (WGP), an eliminatory tournament of Japanese origin where the best kickboxing fighters in the world competed. The following two years he managed to reach the final. With his colorful style from karate he became famous worldwide. Two strikes stood out from the others: the kakato or ax kick (raising the leg above the opponent and striking downwards with the heel) and the spinning kick also with the heel on the opponent’s thigh. During his sporting career he defeated fighters of the stature of Jerome LeBanner, Ernesto Hoost, Peter Aerts and Mirko Cro Cop. However, His journey to stardom was not without setbacks..

Andy Hug (Switzerland, 7-9-1964) never met his father Arthur, a soldier belonging to the Foreign Legion who died in Thailand under strange circumstances. His mother, Madelaine Hug-Baumann, was rarely able to see her. Therefore, he grew up with his two brothers along with his grandparents in the city of Wohlen (Switzerland). At the age of eleven he started karate, “kyokushinkai” style, one of the most practiced modalities. The young Andy Hug was already pursuing a philosophy based on personal evolution through control of the mind and body. Thanks to his intense training regimens and discipline, at the age of 13 he already enjoyed superlative talent and subdued all his rivals in amateur competitions. After the fortnight, he won the “Oyama Cup” world tournament. Two years later he helped found a karate school in Switzerland. He was already an elite member of the national karate team. At 20 years old he was already a unique fighter of his kind, a benchmark in technical and mental skills.

His karate career had already taken off and there was going to be no way to stop it. His attacks in fights were unpredictable. Impossible turns and rubber flexibility gained through effort. Training. He won the Dutch championships. Then the European Cup in Hungary. In 1983, he competed in the “kyokushinkai” world karate championship where 80 fighters started with no weight limit. Victory by victory he slipped into the top 16. Years later, he reached the final of his second world championship, a milestone achieved for the first time by a wrestler born outside the borders of Japan. A year later he took charge of the Swiss national team to share his experience and knowledge with other athletes. And he made a transfer to the “seidokan” karate style. He was already a true professional. Thus came the year 1993, when the K-1 WGP was founded. He began his jump from the tatami mats to the rings. As he always did: with maximum respect and samurai concentration. Squeezing its incorporeal capacity to unsuspected limits.









Andy Hug never shied away from any fight. A self-made fighter fond of Japanese customs. Always in search of peace and tranquility. Except in the ring, where he gave every last bit of his effort. He spent three years competing in K-1. Winning, but also knowing defeat, as happened against Ernesto Hoost or Mike Bernardo, two greats of this sport. But Hug’s persistence and resilience was from another planet. From that abstract planet on which he always tried to live. In 1996, came his coronation as an athlete. His greatest achievement. The Swiss, known as the “samurai with blue eyes” (although he really had brown eyes) brought the entire Japanese country to its feet. Conquered the K-1 WGP –the best competition in the world in standing wrestling–, after defeating Van Der Merwe, Ernesto Hoost and Mike Bernardo in the final on the same day. A double revenge without resentment.

The following two years he was runner-up in the K-1 WGP. In 1997 he defeated Satake and the very champion Peter Aerts, but lost the final against Ernesto Hoost. The next, in this particular give and take, Aerts took the champion title in the final against the Swiss. At this time Andy Hug was the fighter who filled the stands. The one who secured the lockers. The small young boy raised by his grandparents was already a superstar. He had become the highest earner in the history of martial arts, but he generated much more. Far from being a “showman”, his work and humility attracted thousands of K-1 fans. Already in June 2000 he had a fight at home (Zurich) against the legendary Mirko Cro Cop. A true battle of Spartans that the Swiss took to the decision. A month later he made what, unbeknownst to him, was tragically going to be his last fight. Nobu Hayashi will always have the honor of having been the last victim of the noble Andy Hug.

Times were already bad as he had recently separated from his wife. He was convinced that, despite his age, he was going to continue looking for another fight. From another challenge. But the hardest battle, against which he never managed to prevail, was yet to come. In early August 2000, Andy Hug was diagnosed with acute leukemia, which had been ravaging his body for some time. The Swiss had been fighting sick. And he continued to knock down his rivals. With claw and courage. With the strength that his son who had only been in the world for a few years gave him. «I want to inform you about my state of health so that I can fight with you against this disease. She is the biggest opponent in all my fights. But I’m going to win,” he wrote to his followers. It was no longer going to be possible to stop this evil contender. On August 23, he entered an irreversible coma and was connected to a machine. But his heart couldn’t take it anymore. Only 22 hours later he died before reaching the age of 36 in a Tokyo hospital due to multiple organ failure.

Michael Schiavello says that Peter Aerts, one of Andy Hug’s closest friends and one of the toughest rivals on the K-1 circuit, went to the Tokyo hospital when he found out about the illness, but it was too late. By the time Hug arrived he was dead. Aerts, three-time winner of the K-1 World Grand Prix, and who was once considered the most feared fighter on the planet, could not contain his sadness. It collapsed. And he cried. Tears of sincerity. Of respect. Of admiration. His body was cremated and his ashes placed in a temple in Japan.as he had requested. The Japanese country was also crying. He lamented. Although his legend will continue to live forever. Because Andy Hug was more than a warrior. He was the “blue-eyed samurai.”