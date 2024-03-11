JA Bayona was hungry. The filmmaker, who returned to Spain without an award, confessed it at the Governor's Ball, the party after the Oscar gala attended by nominees and, of course, winners, since their name is engraved on a plaque there. who bears the award. The golden statuette comes clean from the factory, and once received you have to climb a couple of flights of escalators at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood to get it engraved with your name, surname and reason for the award. It's what makes this party so full of celebrities (first thing in the morning, because they disappear as soon as the badge is put on them), with the permission of tequila and Cinco Jotas. But when you enter the gala around noon, it ends around 9:00 p.m. and you have barely eaten, at that time there is hunger, desire, exhaustion and excitement. All together. And the director nominated for best international film confessed that, after it was announced that he had won The area of ​​interest, his appetite had been whetted. Followed by Enzo Vogrincic (starring actor in The Snow Societyconfessed excited at his first Oscars), both looked for something to eat before leaving on their way to the multiple parties where they were asked, from the Netflix one or the magazine Vanity Fair to the one organized by Egeda with part of his teams.

Seeing the gala from inside is something else. While on screen it can be boring, tiring, with jokes that are too Americanized and heavy, being inside the Dolby is another thing, it is experiencing it in a different way. Every two or three awards there are breaks of between three and four minutes that allow you to go out to the bars on the different floors (to return shortly or spend a few awards there), eat some nuts, order a wine and chat with winners, nominees and academics. Among them, the film director Álex de la Iglesia who, along with the actress Carolina Bang, confessed that he likes to come every year, whenever he can. The pin on the lapel Robot Dreams It made it clear who the filmmaker was going with, even if the Japanese woman ended up winning. The boy and the heronwhen everyone was betting on Spiderman. The Mexican animator Jorge Gutiérrez, author of The book of life, walked the carpet with her mother, excited to be at the Oscars. “Is going to win Spider Man”, he stated. But not. The surprise was such that even part of the Japanese film's team confessed during breaks that they did not expect to win.

Kiyofumi Nakajima and Kenichi pose with their Oscar for 'The Boy and the Heron'.

Mario Anzuoni (REUTERS)

Being at the Dolby, even if it is in the penultimate row and so far away that not even with binoculars you could see the actors on stage, allows you to learn about ideas and sensibilities. The Oscars had invited media like the small Indian Country Today so that minorities would be present. One of their reporters, Paris Wise, a young journalist in her twenties from New Mexico, originally from the Zia and Laguna towns, was almost stunned when Emma Stone and her torn Louis Vuitton dress (let them talk about you even if it's bad) stood up. as winners against the impeccable Lily Gladstone. Chatting minutes later with some members of the Osage people helped to ease the pain.

A group of Native American dancers and singers from the Osage people, in their ceremonial attire, arriving on the red carpet. Aliah Anderson (Getty Images)

But since the pain with bread is less, at the Governor's Ball everything was simpler. Drink, eat something (from duck baos to white chocolate ravioli; from macaroni and cheese to paella with, sorry, chorizo), chat with almost anyone. There it was easy to meet Annette Bening chatting, among friends, on a sofa; or with Willem Dafoe (one of the last to leave). Also with the nominees for best makeup and hairdressing for The Snow Society (Montse Ribé and David Martí, surprised that he won poor creatures versus Teacher; the sisters Ana and Belén López-Puigcerver, sitting together with their children in front of the area where the Oscars were filmed, very observant). Thor was easy to see: Chris Hemsworth's 190 centimeters stood out from the crowd. The actress Elsa Pataky, her partner, incredible in a custom-made dress by Ze García, remembered over wine that she had not been to the Oscars for 10 years. The last time she was exactly a decade ago, she was about to give birth to her twins. Now settled in Australia, she seemed happy, excited to walk among friends and colleagues without nervousness about awards.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth arrive at the party organized by 'Vanity Fair' after the Oscars. Danny Moloshok (REUTERS)

The Spanish and Latin representation was present. The Chilean filmmaker Maite Alberdi, wearing a beautiful fuchsia taffeta dress bought the day before in a shopping center, did not take it with one of the most moving projects of the year, The infinite memoryjust as not for The mole agent four years ago. Third time's the charm, her friends told her, while she smiled, and she said that she is finishing editing her next and imminent project. Pablo Berger and his wife and partner, Yuko Harami, arrived calmly at the gala and left calmly. The actress Manuela Vellés, also dressed in the Spanish brand Pronovias, felt somewhat nervous at her first awards ceremony with her partner, the producer of Robot Dreams Ibón Cormenzana. It was one of the first times they left their two small children at home and, of course, it was difficult for them. And among those who spoke Spanish, also a good part of those who served the guests, from the waiters to the mixologists or the ham cutters. “Jabugo ham?” asked Sean Lennon, son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono and brand new Oscar winner. “Yes, yes, jabugo.” “Oh I love it“I love it,” said the filmmaker, getting in line to grab a small plate.

Sean Lennon and his partner Kemp Muhl, after trying Jabugo ham. Danny Moloshok (REUTERS)

What the winners and the stalls agreed on was that the gala had been light, with few surprises, but the talk of the subsequent parties was that the most fun, the moment to remember, had been the performance of I'm just Ken by Ryan Gosling and dozens of dancers at the Dolby Theater. The audience laughed at the actor's tacky, purely American spectacle. Margot Robbie looked embarrassed, Emma Stone claimed that she had torn her dress at the performance, the guests stood up. From a normal gala, it is the moment that will be remembered in 2024. “But I no longer remember what happened in 2023…”, a couple of awards veterans confessed in a talk. Without slaps, without wrong awards, the 2024 Oscars will only be relevant to those who were there. The 2025 call is declared open.

