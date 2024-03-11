Bushiroad Games announces that the action RPG Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Myth – Fullland of Water and Lightalso known as DanMachi – Fullland of Water and Lightwill be available on Nintendo Switch in Japan.

The title will feature an original story written by the original screenwriter Fujino Oomori. It was announced in January, but it is not yet known who the developer is.

Source: Bushiroad Games Street Gematsu