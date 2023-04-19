Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 5:08 p.m.



Orihuela registered a large influx of visitors during Holy Week. This is clear from the statistics recorded by the Departments of Tourism and Culture. In this sense, the Tourist Offices served 605 people between Palm Sunday and Easter Monday. Good Friday was the busiest day, since 155 people attended. According to data from the Department of Tourism, 480 of the users were national tourists, especially from the Valencian Community and the Madrid Community. The rest, 125, were of foreign nationality, among which tourists from the United Kingdom stand out. Among all the queries made, 28.75% of the visitors asked about cultural activities, while 18% were interested in festivals.

In addition, 229 people participated in the activities and routes organized by the Department of Tourism. The activity with the largest number of participants was the palma blanca workshop, in which 109 people participated, both in Orihuela Costa and in the urban area. On the other hand, 36 people took the guided route of the Covered Knight and another 84 took one of the cultural walks through the historic center.

Likewise, the temporary exhibitions organized by the Department of Culture in collaboration with the Diocesan Museum of Sacred Art were one of the main attractions during Holy Week. Thus, 3,600 people have visited the ‘Sepultus est’ exhibition since its inauguration and 1,500 have seen the ‘Vicente López. La Corte y Orihuela’ that remains in the church of Las Salesas. In addition, 1,486 people visited the Miguel Hernández House-Museum during Holy Week, while the San Juan de Dios museum, where La Diablesa is exhibited, was visited by 837 people. Another 605 people visited the Santo Domingo school and 450, the Museum of the Wall.

The greatest influx of people was recorded between April 5 and 8, although Good Friday was the day with the greatest influx of tourists. In this sense, more than 600 people visited the Vicente López exhibition and 155 people went to the Tourism offices that day. Regarding hotel occupancy between April 2 and 10, the Palacio de Tudemir hotel registered an occupancy of 77%, while the hotel in La Zenia (Orihuela Costa) registered an occupancy of around 50% .