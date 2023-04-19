Colombian President, Gustavo Petro, is visiting the United States to meet with key players in the relationship between the two countries. In Bogotá and Washington, all eyes are on the first meeting between Petro and US President Joe Biden at the White House, which will take place this Thursday.

The meeting promises to have several points of discussion about issues that afflict both nations and the region. By the way, the Washington Office on Latin American Affairs (Wola) published an article this week in which they point out four key points that Biden should raise with his Colombian counterpart.

President Gustavo Petro during his speech before the United Nations (UN), in New York.

Eyes on the meeting

Despite the fact that President Gustavo Petro’s tour began this Mondaywith a series of events scheduled such as the intervention in the Plenary Session of the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) that will take place this Wednesday, Attention is focused on the bilateral meeting that the left-wing president will have with Democrat Joe Biden.

The meeting, the first between these two political leaders, is expected to have several points of discussion, among these are policies regarding drug trafficking, migration, climate change and the implementation of peace agreements.

Likewise, the White House reported that the agenda will also focus on the promotion of “democratic values ​​and human and labor rights in the region and the world.”

Several of these points find a clash with US policy – including drug trafficking – due to the particular position that Gustavo Petro has assumed, which is far from the policies that the North American country has historically implemented. Therefore, it is expected to know what consensus both leaders will reach.

Gustavo Petro will meet this Thursday with US President Joe Biden.

What are the key points?

Regarding the meeting between the two presidents, the Washington Office for Latin American Affairs (Wola), an American NGO focused on promoting and defending human rights in Latin America, highlights four pressing issues that should be addressed by Biden in his meeting with Petro.

Implement the 2016 Peace Agreement

From November 2016, the month in which the Final Agreement for the End of the Conflict and the Construction of a Stable and Lasting Peace was signed, until December 2022, 348 signatories to the agreement have been assassinated; and so far this year six have diedaccording to figures from the Institute for Development and Peace Studies (Indepaz).

The violence of the remaining armed groups is a significant obstacle to the implementation of the Peace Agreement

The Total Peace proposal presented by President Gustavo Petro seeks to assume the challenge of complying with the agreements agreed seven years agoas well as engage in dialogue with other armed groups and criminal organizations.

Wola argues that implementing the peace accords is a historic opportunity to “address the many deeply rooted causes of the conflict in the country.”

“Both countries should discuss how they can redouble their efforts to consolidate this agreement,” adds the human rights organization.

Promote a strategy between the United States and Colombia for the Ethnic Chapter

The recognition of the diversity of experiences, and the creation of an ethnic chapter was celebrated by both the United States, Colombia and the indigenous and Afro-descendant communities as an opportunity to include the multiple voices of our country.

Despite this, Wola points out that still no course of action has been announced to implement this strategy.



The organization alleges that the efforts must be made by the two nations in coordination with the communities and specialized organizations. “The strategy requires rules of engagement that are culturally sensitive and respect the methods of participation of ethnic communities,” they declare in the statement.

Signing of the Peace Agreement in the Teatro Colón between the Colombian State and the Farc guerrilla. Photo: Carlos Ortega. WEATHER Archive

Alleviate the humanitarian crisis and promote total peace

The peace talks with the ELN and the various illegal armed organizations in the country are one of the main spearheads of President Gustavo Petro’s policies in the country.

Carlos Ruiz Massieu, head of the UN Verification Mission, expressed at the UN Security Council session on Colombia on April 13 that the implementation of total peace and the 2016 agreements “are closely linked.”

“It is hard to imagine the success of one without the other, given the realities on the ground in many of the conflict-affected areas, where the violence of the remaining armed groups is a significant obstacle to the implementation of the Peace Agreementand where insufficient implementation also fuels the conditions for that violence,” Massieu said.

The US human rights organization alleges that

the territorial focus and attention to communities is a good sign. “More than just a peace effort, this approach seeks to consolidate civil institutions in historically neglected areas.”

Law 418, of ‘total peace’, sanctioned by President Gustavo Petro

Protect social leaders and obtain justice for human rights violations

Both countries should discuss how they can redouble efforts

So far this year, 50 social leaders have been assassinated in the country, according to Indepaz, and From 2016 to April 2023, 1,381 have been murdered social leaders, according to accumulated figures from Indepaz, a fact that for dozens of international organizations positions Colombia in the infamous position of the most dangerous places for human rights defenders.

Wola argues that a “serious discussion” on how to remove obstacles that prevent the efficient application of security policies that guarantee and promote the defense of human rights defenders in the country.

In the case of the participation of the United States, the NGO maintains that from “financing and training” it is possible to “prevent further egregious abuses and ensure justice for the victims.”

Santiago Andres Venera Salazar

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME