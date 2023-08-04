Friday, August 4, 2023, 01:33



This Thursday the names of 21 of the 23 advisers of the new Orihuela government team were announced. The pact between PP and Vox resulted in a total of 17 advisers for the popular – 2 of which have been reserved to name them later – and 6 for the political party headed by Manuel Mestre.

Among the 15 advisers that the mayor of Orihuela, Pepe Vegara, will have, two of his former colleagues from the Association of Moors and Christians, Santas Justa and Rufina, stand out. On the one hand, the successor to Vegara and current president of the association, Manuel Ortuño Marcos – with a salary of 40,000 euros. Ortuño is also the father of the Councilor for Fiestas and RSU, Rocío Ortuño. On the other hand, Vegara has had the treasurer of the association, Rubén Rodríguez, who will receive 50,000 euros a year.

The popular ones have also wanted to include former Oriolano party councilors in their advisory staff. This is the case of Dámaso Aparicio, former Councilor for the Environment who, as LA VERDAD announced, will act as an advisor to various councils, and Almudena Baldó, former Councilor for Social Welfare and former mayor of Hurchillo, both with a salary of 40,000 euros.

Along these lines, Emilio Fernández, former mayor of Redován and former president of the La Vega Association of Social Services, who was already an advisor to Emilio Bascuñana, is also appointed, with a salary of 32,500 euros.

Regarding historical advisers of the PP, the journalist Claudia González stands out –who has been the party’s press officer for years–, Francisco Chumillas –who collaborates in the protocol and organization of institutional acts since the socialist government of 2011– and Jesús Salinas –current president of Acecova–. All of them will receive 40,000 euros a year.

Vegara has also wanted to compensate some of the members of the list with which he ran in the last elections in these appointments. This is the case of Raúl Fernández, who was ranked number 11 and who was unable to take office as councilor by just a few votes. Now, he will work as a consultant for 40,000 euros. Blanca Ángel was another of those who could not access the position, staying out of it in 17th place on the list, and now she has become part of the advisory team for 30,000 euros per year.

The list is completed by Jesús Plaza (18,900 euros), Javier Cifuentes (24,000 euros), Pablo Lorenzo (40,000 euros) and Cristian Berna and Manuel Ortuño Gómez (both with 30,000 euros).

With regard to the 6 Vox advisers, the appointment of José Ángel Herrero with a salary of 50,000 euros per year stands out. Until a few months ago, Herrero was part of the Ciudadanos advisory team at the Alicante Provincial Council. Manuel Mestre also wanted to include the current manager of Orihuela Cultural, Ramón Gabín (24,000 euros) in the squad. As a worker at this company and one of the owners of the emblematic Pertegal de Orihuela corsetry, Pascual Pertegal will be another of Vox’s advisers with a salary of 40,000 euros.

The list of the political group is closed by Manuel Samper –with 24,000 euros– and Alejandro Ferrer and Héctor Mateo –with 30,000 euros each–.

At the moment, the total advisory expense of the City Council amounts to 750,000 per year. It is time to wait to find out which will be the two remaining advisors chosen by Pepe Vegara and what role they will play.