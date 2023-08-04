Sebastián Villa challenges Boca Juniors head-on

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Sebastian Villa, Boca Juniors player.
AFP, Boca Juniors Twitter
Sebastián Villa, Boca Juniors player.
The footballer continues with an uncertain future and in conflict with the xenieze club.
The Colombian sebastian villa he wants to disassociate himself at all costs from Boca Juniors. The attacker is still under contract with the Argentine team, but even so he was seen in the last hours training with the shirt of another team.
Villa provokes Boca
The 27-year-old attacker trained with the Unión Deportiva Lanzarote, fifth division team of Spainthe country that Villa chose to await news about his future.
In days gone by, the footballer apparently would have terminated his contract with Boca Juniors after the club, according to him, has not allowed him to train or be part of the squad.
However, in Boca they assured that the player did have permission to train at the club’s facilities, but it was Villa who did not want to go to the headquarters to continue in shape in case the xeneizes had their services again.
The deterioration of the relationship between the Argentine club and the player occurred when Villa was sentenced by the Argentine court for alleged sexual assault on his former partner.
At the moment, a response from Boca is awaited regarding the reason why the player is wearing the shirt of another club while under contract with the Argentines.
FOOTBALL REDACTION
