The Orihuela City Council begins to advance the details of the next medieval market. The City Council has already put out to tender the organization of this event, the most crowded at the beginning of the year in the city. The market will begin on Friday and close on Sunday of the first weekend in February with hours from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. with the exception of taverns, which will have uninterrupted hours. The compensation of the successful bidder for the license, transfer and occupation of the public road during the indicated period will consist of the payment of a fee for a minimum amount of 6,000 euros.

The medieval market will be made up of artisan stalls managed by the successful bidder. There will also be taverns that will be located along the route, as well as stalls of artisans and associations of functional diversity of Orihuela, the Association of Moors and Christians and the Festival Commissions of the districts. There will even be a tavern with gluten-free food.

As is traditional, theaters, street entertainment activities, dances, musical performances, craft workshops, falconry and other shows will also be organized.

The Medieval Market will be divided into three areas with a Christian, Jewish and Muslim atmosphere. The first will range from Plaza de Santiago with its adjacent streets, Plaza del Carmen, the area around the City Hall, Plaza Antonio Balaguer, Calle Santa Justa, Plaza Condesa Vía Manuel and Calle de la Feria y del Ángel to Calle Colón.

 The second zone will begin on Calle Mayor, all of Calle de la Feria until Plaza Ramón Sijé, Plaza del Salvador, Plaza de la Anunciación, Plaza de la Soledad and Calle Soleres until Plaza de Santa Lucía.

The last and third area will go from the courts, along Calle del Colegio to Rincón Hernandiano, the Santo Domingo school and the Puerta de la Olma or Crevillente.

During the holidays, four events will take place. The first will be the visit of the schools, which will be on the Friday of the first weekend in February and will bring together about 500 schoolchildren in Plaza del Carmen at 9:30 a.m.

The second will be the inauguration, which will be that same day from 12:00 p.m., from the Puerta de la Olma to the City Hall where the mayor, the Festivities Councilor and the festive officials, from the balcony of the City Hall, will give the Welcome to all attendees.

The third will be the proclamation of the Armengola, which will take place on Saturday with the same parade and stage for the reading as for the inauguration. The last act will be the closing of the Market on Sunday night around 8:00 p.m., when the great parade will take place along the entire itinerary with the entertainment groups.