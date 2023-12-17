The Roads and Transport Authority announced the digital strategy 2023-2030, which includes 82 projects and initiatives, with a total cost of 1.6 billion dirhams, with the aim of strengthening the authority’s global leadership in the field of digital transformation based on optimal investment of data, and implementing a digital infrastructure that is 100% flexible and scalable. Enabling mobility through financial technology by 100%, raising the rate of digital adoption of the Authority’s services to 95%, empowering the Authority’s employees digitally by 100%, and building 50 use cases in artificial intelligence.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, confirmed that the Authority is proceeding at steady and deliberate steps in employing modern and advanced technologies, implementing digital transformation projects and harnessing all its capabilities to provide innovative services of high quality, based on the insightful vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai (may God protect him), in improving the quality of life in the emirate, enhancing its global competitiveness, and providing multiple options for residents to obtain services and meet needs, so that Dubai becomes the best city to live, work and visit, as well as the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan. Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, in transforming Dubai into the smartest city in the world, and promoting the digital transformation process in the emirate.

His Excellency said: “The Roads and Transport Authority is keen to continuously improve and develop the services it provides through various digital channels, by providing a stimulating environment to harness the latest technologies and provide services in an easy and convenient manner, while achieving proactiveness and keeping pace with the requirements of the times in terms of speed and accuracy of completion.”

Preparation and implementation stages

In developing the digital strategy, consideration was given to aligning it with the strategic directions of the emirate, the Authority’s strategic plan 2024-2030, and the Dubai Digital Strategy, enhancing cooperation with partners and institutions, implementing projects that support the trends of emerging technologies and their contribution to achieving future digital transformation maturity levels, the speed of the expected impact of achieving it, and enhancing investment. Optimizing data, and the plan is based on 6 main axes, which are people happiness, quality digital services, data intelligence, integrated digital operations, excellence in asset management, innovation and partnerships.

According to the strategy, the implementation of the projects will be in four phases for a period of seven years. The “preparatory” phase includes completing the implementation of seven projects, valued at approximately 466 million dirhams. The first phase includes the implementation of 62 projects and initiatives, at a cost of 829 million dirhams, while the second phase includes 10 projects and initiatives. With a value of 249 million dirhams, the third phase includes 3 projects and initiatives, worth 100 million dirhams.

Indicators

The updated strategy identified 12 indicators, including: adoption of digital services and transactions, the happiness index for smart services, compliance with the general framework for governance of technical systems, the data products index, the cloud computing readiness index, the connection of assets with the Internet of Things, the data maturity index, in addition to the digital services provision index. .